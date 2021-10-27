Covid-19: Six new cases in Waikato, restrictions to ease
There are six new community cases of Covid-19 in Waikato, according to the Ministry of Health, all in the Hamilton.
The region will also remain in alert level 3 until at least Monday, but some restrictions will be eased, Covid-19 Response minister Chris Hipkins said during the 1pm briefing on Wednesday.
The new cases bring the Waikato’s total during this outbreak to 97.
Waikato DHB is continuing to carry out testing throughout the region to help determine any undetected community spread of Covid-19.
READ MORE:
* Covid-19: Waikato mayors pan DHB vaccination plans
* Covid-19: Four new community cases of Covid-19 in Waikato
* Covid-19: 80 new community cases across Auckland, Waikato and Northland
Waikato's community cases of Covid-19 reported over the past week:
- Tuesday, October 19: Seven new cases reported, 52 total cases in the region.
- Wednesday, October 20: Four new cases reported, 56 total cases in the region
- Thursday, October 21: Eight new cases reported, 64 total cases in the region
- Friday, October 22: Nine new cases reported, 73 total cases in the region
- Saturday, October 23: Eight new cases reported, 81 total cases in the region
- Sunday, October 24: Two new cases reported, 83 total cases in the region
- Monday, October 25: Four new cases reported, 87 total cases in the region
- Tuesday, October 26: Four new cases reported, 91 total cases in the region
Our reporters do much more than typing up articles. Covering this region's big issues such as the district plan, house prices, water management and cyber security takes dogged investigating, tough questions, official information requests, data analysis, spin de-coding and many other things.
Those resources don't come cheap. So we're asking you to support our work in Waikato.
If our news impacts you and helps you understand what's happening in your community, please consider making a contribution.
You'll help safeguard the important work of our local team in Waikato.