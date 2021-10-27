Covid-19: Six new cases in Waikato, restrictions to ease

There are six new community cases of Covid-19 in Waikato, according to the Ministry of Health, all in the Hamilton.

The region will also remain in alert level 3 until at least Monday, but some restrictions will be eased, Covid-19 Response minister Chris Hipkins said during the 1pm briefing on Wednesday.

The new cases bring the Waikato’s total during this outbreak to 97.

Waikato DHB is continuing to carry out testing throughout the region to help determine any undetected community spread of Covid-19.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: Waikato mayors pan DHB vaccination plans

* Covid-19: Four new community cases of Covid-19 in Waikato

* Covid-19: 80 new community cases across Auckland, Waikato and Northland



STUFF If you haven’t had a Covid-19 jab yet, you may be worried about side effects in the long term.

Waikato's community cases of Covid-19 reported over the past week:

Tuesday, October 19: Seven new cases reported, 52 total cases in the region.

new cases reported, 52 total cases in the region. Wednesday, October 20: Four new cases reported, 56 total cases in the region

new cases reported, 56 total cases in the region Thursday, October 21: Eight new cases reported, 64 total cases in the region

new cases reported, 64 total cases in the region Friday, October 22: Nine new cases reported, 73 total cases in the region

new cases reported, 73 total cases in the region Saturday, October 23: Eight new cases reported, 81 total cases in the region

new cases reported, 81 total cases in the region Sunday, October 24: Two new cases reported, 83 total cases in the region

new cases reported, 83 total cases in the region Monday, October 25: Four new cases reported, 87 total cases in the region

new cases reported, 87 total cases in the region Tuesday, October 26: Four new cases reported, 91 total cases in the region