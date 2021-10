Minister for Covid-19 Recovery Chris Hipkins said at least one other household has been identified as a close contact already.

The Ministry of Health says it was notified on Wednesday evening of two positive Covid-19 cases in Christchurch from the same household. One member of the household had recently returned to Christchurch from Auckland.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff People queue for groceries outside Durham St New World on Thursday, after two new community cases of Covid-19 were announced in Christchurch.