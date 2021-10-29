Covid-19: Government refuses to reveal price Kiwis pay for Pfizer vaccine, fearing effect on supply

Kiwi taxpayers are not allowed to know the price they're paying for the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine – because the Government fears revealing the figure would affect New Zealand's vaccine supply.

In January, Stuff made an Official Information Act request to the Ministry of Health for the contracted prices, per vial, for the Pfizer/BioNTech, Janssen, Oxford/Astra Zeneca and Novavax vaccines.

The Ministry refused to provide the information, citing “commercial sensitivity”.

And after a near eight-month investigation into that decision, the country's independent watchdog has ruled the information must remain secret.

The Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine is the centrepiece of New Zealand's vaccination programme.

In a letter to Stuff, Chief Ombudsman Peter Boshier said “disclosure of this confidential information is likely to result in an adverse reaction by suppliers”.

“The consequence of this being that suppliers may be likely to be less inclined to prioritise delivery of existing commitments or enter into future agreements to provide vaccines,” he said.

Boshier said while there was strong public interest – particularly concerning the spend of public money – in the information being released, he did not believe it “outweighs the need to withhold the information in order to avoid any prejudice to the security of New Zealand’s future vaccine supply”.

The potential consequences, should New Zealand’s access to Covid-19 vaccines be compromised, would be “severe”, he said.

New Zealand has a pre-purchase agreement for 10 million doses of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine, and has administered more than 6.6m doses to date.

Medsafe has also provisionally approved the Janssen and AstraZeneca vaccines, but neither are in use.

Supplied Chief Ombudsman Peter Boshier says releasing the details of the country’s Covid-19 vaccine pre-purchase agreements could affect supply – now and in future.

In a pre-budget announcement in May, the Government said the Covid-19 vaccine programme would cost $1.4 billion over two years.

The figure covers vaccines as well as the vaccination programme. However, it is not known how much the Government is paying per vial.

Those sorts of figures have been made public in other parts of the world.

In January, the British Medical Journal reported that the European Union (EU) obtained a lower price per dose for Pfizer ($14.70) than the United States ($19.50). Israel reportedly paid $23.50 per dose to obtain early shipments.

In August, Forbes reported Pfizer had upped its price per dose to the EU by 25 per cent. We do not know if New Zealand has also been subject to price increases.

During his investigation, Boshier viewed the advance purchase agreements for all four vaccines. He said each includes “broad confidentiality clauses”.

The contracted prices agreed with the suppliers are subject to “an express obligation of confidence”, and releasing these would go against the Government’s commitments to suppliers, Boshier added.

Ultimately, he ruled, the detail could impair the delivery of the Government’s immunisation schedule.

Braden Fastier/Stuff More than three million eligible Kiwis are now fully vaccinated and more than 6.6m doses of the Pfizer vaccine have been given since the roll-out began in February.

“An adverse reaction by suppliers would likely compromise New Zealand’s ability to secure vaccines both at the time the decision on this request was made and in the future.”

Protecting the reliable and timely delivery of vaccines to New Zealanders was “undeniably of considerable importance”, he added.

Production and supply of vaccines is “highly competitive”, and information on the way in which companies price their products and the details of contracts may be “particularly sensitive” where a number of suppliers are in direct competition.

Boshier said New Zealand’s size also comes into the equation.

As we make up a very small share of the global market for Covid-19 vaccines, disclosing confidential information “would likely result in suppliers being less inclined” to prioritise existing commitments or enter into future agreements with Aotearoa – heightened by our relative bargaining position as a smaller country.

Boshier was satisfied releasing this information “would be likely to otherwise damage the public interest”.

“In this case, it appears to me that the interest in protecting the integrity of the vaccine delivery outweighs the public interest in making the information available.”