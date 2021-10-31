Covid-19 vaccination: How mistrust shadows the roll-out in a time of crisis

If you haven’t had a Covid-19 jab yet, you may be worried about side effects in the long term.

Huddled under the table Rose* and her two younger brothers watched as police searched their home for them.

It was late at night when Child, Youth, and Family (now Oranga Tamariki) with police entered the Hamilton home to uplift six-year-old Rose and her two younger brothers.

“I remember trying to grab for my mum, but the police officer had me in a tight grip. I remember watching my mum trying to grab for me, and she was screaming. I can still hear it. That was the last time I saw my mum for years.”

That was 20 years ago, but she remembers it clearly.

At her cousin’s home in the Hamilton suburb of Enderley, the least vaccinated suburb in Hamilton, Rose recounts her first interaction with the state. It is the starting point of her mistrust in government, and the relationship hasn't improved since.

She feels the state and its agencies have treated her like a criminal, despite having no convictions.

It’s these interactions throughout her life that have informed Rose’s decision not to get the Covid-19 vaccine. Many Māori feel the same way, even though Māori are at greater risk of severe illness and death if they catch Covid-19. Māori are also disproportionately impacted by the current Delta community outbreak.

“I always get stopped by the police even if I’m just walking and minding my business. I never feel listened to at the doctors, and I’m made to feel bad when I have to get assistance from WINZ [Work and Income],” Rose says.

“So yeah I have no criminal record, I work when I can, but I have a newborn, and sometimes I need help, but it’s never good enough for them. You know sis, it’s like I was never good enough until now when they need me to do something, and I’m like what the f....”

A Hamilton mum is among a minority of New Zealanders not keen to be vaccinated against Covid-19. She points to a long history of mistrust in the government.

Rose says when the government started pushing for all Māori to be vaccinated after the Delta outbreak began, she noticed a shift in attitude from agencies. It was like night and day.

The “kindness” shown by state services was “weird” and made her suspicious.

“I was walking past a vaccination site and a police officer, who had pulled me up a few weeks earlier, must have thought I was going to get vaxed, and he gave me a high-five and tried to give my son a lollipop, but he hid behind my legs,” she says.

“I mean how do you go from treating people like s... to this. It’s like they forgot what they did for the last 20 f...ing years of my life. I don’t trust what they say, I trust their actions.”

This week, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced Cabinet had decided to place a mandate on businesses who participate in the vaccine certificate scheme. The mandate will affect close to half of New Zealand's workforce.

In the coming months, a person's vaccination status will become increasingly relevant to how they can participate in everyday activities under the Government’s proposed “traffic light” system, which will replace the alert level system when each district health board reaches 90 per cent vaccination levels.

The traffic light system gives vaccinated people greater freedoms than those who are not vaccinated.

A new 'traffic light' system for managing Covid-19 will - eventually - replace the existing alert levels.

The system has further alienated an already alienated person in Rose. She thinks of it as typical government behaviour.

“They go from being a........ for 20 years to being kind and saying I matter, and now they are saying get this vaccine, or we will take your life away from you,” she says.

“And I laugh eh because they already did that when I was a f...ing a kid. So I have to get this vaccine, and for who? Oh I know, it’s to protect the rich white people. When they’re in danger Māori has to do their bit [get vaccinated]. F... that, sis.”

Rose says she doesn’t share any vaccine misinformation online, neither does she share Māori health initiatives by the government.

“I am not doing any mahi for the government to help them get their hands on my people. Trying to use vouchers, weird dance videos of that Bloomfield guy ... I have bigger things to worry about like owning a house, that would be nice. Give that out at vaccine drives and I might get it,” Rose laughs.

On top of the mistrust, she says changing information on the Pfizer vaccine left her confused.

“It gets all too much you know. First, it’s this will protect you from getting Covid, then it’s you’ll still get Covid, but you won’t end up in the hospital, and then it’s like you might end up in the hospital, but you won’t need oxygen,” she says.

“It just keeps changing, and I don’t trust that. I’m not stupid, I don’t think spoons will stick to me, or that it will change my DNA. The government keeps saying look at the numbers, the vaccine works, and I feel like saying – look at my life. Look what they [government] did to my life. I don't trust them. Best to just keep my head down and look after my kids.”

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says businesses that require vaccine certificates for entry will now be required to have a fully vaccinated workforce.

Vaccination against Covid-19 reduces the risk of infection. A study published in the Lancet earlier this month found its effectiveness against infection was 88 per cent during the first month after full vaccination, though this fell to 47 per cent after five months.

Vaccination also significantly reduces the risk of serious illness and death from Covid-19, including from the Delta variant. Real-world experience as well as peer-reviewed studies have confirmed this. Of 5500 recently recorded Covid-19 deaths in the US, 5100 were unvaccinated.

Trust in data, not government

Rose's cousin Kāuri*, who is baking a banana loaf, interjects, saying the vaccine argument in his whānau is causing division. He is fully vaccinated but has many whānau who are actively against it.

He says Rose is not an anti-vaxxer, she’s anti-Government, like him. He trusts data, not the government and that’s why he got vaccinated.

Kāuri describes himself as a “failing law student” he says he tries to stay out of whānau vaccine arguments. What keeps him up at night are thoughts of death.

“For my pākehā mates they’re excited about restrictions to be lifted, so they can get back to living their best life,” he says.

“I’m a Debbie-downer, girl. For me, it’s a countdown to death. I’ve put a red line through all of next year because the reality is I will be at tangihanga (funeral) probably three or four every month. It is redband and croc season [marae footwear] for whānau Māori next year if we don’t get that vax (vaccine rate) up.”

Dr Rawiri Jansen

Dr Rawiri Jansen says the sentiments expressed by Rose and Kāuri are not new. He says mistrust in government has been earnt over two centuries of colonial behaviour.

And it’s these experiences that Māori health professionals recognised as a barrier that would need time and conversations between Māori and Māori health providers to overcome.

It’s why Te Rōpū Whakakaupapa Urutā (Māori pandemic group), of which Jansen is a co-leader, pushed for prioritisation and a Māori led vaccination roll-out from the start, but were denied. Since the Delta outbreak, amidst lagging Māori vaccine rates, the Government has finally funded Māori led vaccine initiatives that are now playing catch up against a ticking clock. If the Government followed their advice 12 months ago, Jansen says, the Māori vaccine roll-out would not be an issue.

“The Government has been consistent over decades harming Māori communities ... The housing crisis, in general, has been harmful to Māori families and communities. The Government hasn’t been trustworthy for a long time," he says.

“And people’s lived experience of that will inform their understanding of the Government’s offer of: ‘We are here to help’. Well seriously you haven’t been here to help for a long time and then suddenly you’re here to help? We have a significant part of our community going: ‘Hard to believe’.”

Jansen says there is no “king hit” to fix the problem of trust in government but if they want to engage Māori in a meaningful way, they need to fix inequity.

He says the Government has to address more than just vaccines. It has to address underlying housing needs, and underlying health and income needs of Māori.

The Ministry of Health's top Māori executive John Whaanga says its research consistently shows Māori aren't getting the same treatment or access to services resulting in different health outcomes.

While he is not holding his breath, Jansen says the collision course that Māori are on could be cushioned if the Government acts swiftly.

“It has to be comprehensive, co-ordinated, resourced, and deliberate. It has to be enduring. You can’t just turn up with one magical solution of whānau getting vaccinated. That’s not enough,” he says.

“They (unvaccinated Māori) can be saved but in the first instance the Government has to be trustworthy to be trusted and being trustworthy in this situation is directly and deliberately supporting Māori whānau to be better off. If they do that, they might be trusted.”

People ‘are really scared’

Across Hamilton city in the suburb of Bader, we join Black Power member Paul* who is walking home with lunch for his daughter.

He has ruled out being vaccinated. Like Rose, his mistrust of the state started when he was a child.

He cites multiple occasions where he was subjected to over-policing, racism, and shame for being Māori – well before he joined the gang.

“One of my earliest memories was being at primary school and being told I was a dumb maar-ee [Māori] by my teacher. I was six for f... sake,” he says.

“They deprived us of the same energy that the white kids got from them as teachers. These employees of the Crown made sure to set the white kids up for the best of everything, and we got the scraps. You know sometimes I wonder if things would have been different for me if one of them gave a f....“

The energy Paul was shown by his teachers he is now mirroring when it comes to getting the Pfizer vaccine. “Zero f...s”, he reckons.

Paul says Covid-19 has been spoken about in gang circles. Some have got the vaccine and others, like himself, are refusing. He says they see it as a threat to their freedom, and they are planning accordingly.

“We have always been a people that defy the government, it's one of those things our people take pride in," he says.

“In saying that sister, me and my peers have spoken about this at length. Given what the Government has already done to our people, land thefts, colonisation, stripping us of our culture, it's hard not to put it past them to do some dodgy s... with this. So yeah we have had discussions within the gang about what to do if the Government tries to force vaccinations on us, I’m not at liberty to talk to you about it, but it's on our radar.”

He has ruled out violence as a tool: “We're looking at lifestyle changes,” he says with a grin.

Paul says he has read things online about the vaccine, some he has rolled his eyes at and others he has thought on. But it has been the conversations with his peers that have been most influential. He says given the government's horrific actions against Māori, he understands how Māori could think some misinformation is legitimate.

“You see people screaming it's going to kill us, and they're really scared,” he says.

“But the Government has done way worse. They've stolen our land and then made us work on, they took our land and built prisons on it to put us in, and taking our kids. The government has killed more Māori than Covid ever could. So for me, they are more of a threat to my life than any flu from overseas.”

Asked what it would take for him to trust the government enough to get the vaccine, Paul stops walking.

“I don’t think I could trust them,” he says.

“Too much has happened. If they could go back in time to when I was a kid and treat me like a human being then maybe I could? They’ve shown me time and time again why I can't trust them, so why would I stick something in my body for them.”

Dr Waikaremoana Waitoki

Clinical psychologist and senior lecturer at Waikato University Dr. Waikaremoana Waitoki says mistrust in the Government plays a role in vaccine statistics.

Despite the Government being warned by Māori health professionals about this issue last year, the Government failed to take into account how deep-seated the mistrust was.

Waitoki says that’s why it was imperative, especially during this time of crisis, that Māori were prioritised from the start and any vaccine roll-out across Māori communities was led and administered by Māori from those areas.

That failure by the Government to act last year has resulted in the vaccine crisis today.

“It was highlighted last year even before the vaccination conversation happened and that was around the process of implementing the levels,” she says.

“Not having Māori engaged around that process meant that orders were put in place that didn’t respect Māori experiences and Māori world views. I’m not surprised.”

She understands the resentment of Rose and many Māori who feel like they had been painted into a corner with the vaccine mandates.

“So where there is mistrust, and negative experiences it is going to taint whether someone will trust the messenger coming in and saying you need to get vaccinated because it is under a lot of pressure without the opportunity to have kōrero,” she says.

“We are now seen as the problem despite asking for this for a very long time. But if we had this roll out in a controlled, mana-enhancing way that involved our communities we could have done this carefully, we would have been involved a lot earlier and those conversations would have been had, and we wouldn’t now be trying, in an intense environment, to get our people over the line.”

Waitoki says the vaccination roll-out has caused divisions within whānau but these conversations can be had peacefully if traversed carefully.

“This is all happening within an environment that has been quite punitive to Māori, hyper-surveillance, over-policing, hyper-incarceration, taking our children all of those things and what’s really hard is yes that has happened, but we really do need to immunise our communities because we will feel it so much more because of the existing inequalities that happen for Māori,” she says.

“We need to be careful about how we talk to each other, so we can have the conversation, so we can hear, rather than saying: ‘Get it done. Instead, we are picking on each other. It needs to stop.”

In Enderley, Rose and Kāuri say they have not had a fight about their respective vaccine status.

It’s a no-fight zone, they reckon.

“My cousin has her reasons and I get it. Do I want her to be vaccinated - yeah... but she won't listen, and I have to be ok with that,” Kauri says.

In a discussion with Roxie Mohebbi for Stuff's Whole Truth project, immunologist Dr Maia Brewerton explains why it's so important for pregnant women to be vaccinated against Covid-19.

“But if I can’t convince her then I doubt anyone else can and if she dies – yes I’m going there – then I will be there for my nephews. She knows that, but I reckon they’d much rather their māmā.”

Rose rolls her eyes, as she snuggles her infant to her chest.

She says Kauri had told her previously that if she died of Covid-19 then he will make sure she is dressed in a hideous gown.

“I’m happy that my cousin has made a decision that is right for him, and I am doing what is right for me. Have I had whānau support and judgment for my stance, course,” Rose says.

“Yeah, I’m worried. I’m worried about a lot of things. If you asked me to rank what I’m worried about, it’s not Covid, it’s my rent going up, kai on the table, and making sure my babies are ok.”

* Rose, Paul and Kauri's names have been changed to protect their whānau