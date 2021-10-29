Nervousness, questions and increased testing after Covid-19 arrives in Christchurch

People queue for groceries outside Durham St New World on Thursday, after two new community cases of Covid-19 were announced in Christchurch.

Relief at not being locked down has been tempered by nervousness in Christchurch as residents wait to learn the spread of the city’s latest Covid outbreak.

Close contacts are isolating and the public queued at testing stations after an unvaccinated Bishopdale couple were revealed on Thursday as the city’s first community cases in 51 weeks.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the Government had been advised level 2 restrictions were sufficient to manage the outbreak. However, they were constantly assessing the risks, she said.

Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield said any move to tighten restrictions would be based on whether “any or many” of the couple’s close contacts became infected, and the results of wastewater testing.

“We know exactly where the origin is from, and there are no large exposure events.”

The first case was a woman aged in her 50s who returned on October 15 from a permitted visit to Auckland to provide childcare for whānau.

The second case is her partner, a truck driver in his 40s, who has been working around and north of the city.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Lining up for a test in Christchurch on Thursday.

The couple had not regularly used QR code scanning, Health Minister Chris Hipkins said. About 90 per cent of people in their suburb are partly-vaccinated.

Members of three other households are close contacts. On Thursday evening test results were being awaited and 13 locations of interest across the city had been identified.

One potential contact is the partner of a contractor working for OceanaGold in Macraes in Otago.

Long queues began forming at testing stations shortly after the outbreak was revealed, and the Canterbury District Health Board (CDHB) deployed extra staff to help.

An extra 2600 walk-up vaccination slots were opened up in Christchurch.

The CDHB region has 89 per cent of residents partly vaccinated, and 69 fully vaccinated.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Mary Dearsley was among those being tested for Covid-19 in Christchurch on Thursday.

One of those queueing at the Orchard Road testing station, Mary Dearsley, said she had a cough and sore throat, but might not have been tested if not for the positive cases.

“I had my family over for a big meal on the weekend then I heard the news this morning and thought, ‘Oh dear’.”

Visitor restrictions at CDHB hospitals and other facilities were reinstated from midnight. Visitors are banned except where patients are dying, disabled and needing help, or children. Women can have two support people during labour and one after the birth.

Surgeries or outpatient appointments are continuing as scheduled, unless patients have been told otherwise.

Christchurch Mayor Lianne Dalziel urged everyone in the city to follow masking and scanning rules, get tested if unwell, and get vaccinated if they had not already done so.

“The Auckland outbreak of Delta shows us we cannot afford to be complacent or think we are somehow immune from this virus," she said.

Jonathan Guildford/Stuff Mayor Lianne Dalziel addresses the media about the two Covid-19 community cases in Christchurch.

“As it has been said many times before, Delta is a game-changer. It is a fast-spreading virus that can quickly get out of control.”

University of Otago public health expert Nick Wilson said anyone going to the South Island should have to be vaccinated.

“It’s crazy, and I’ve been saying since the beginning of the outbreak ... we should not be allowing unvaccinated people to cross internal borders.”

Air New Zealand has already announced a vaccine mandate for international travellers, and is reviewing whether the same policy would be extended to domestic flights.

Wilson said the Government “hadn’t done a proper job” with internal border control and a multi-layer approach was needed to stop the Auckland outbreak from spreading further.

SUPPLIED Professor Nick Wilson of the University of Otago Wellington.

He said there should be a vaccination requirement, a PCR test, then a rapid antigen test and tightened criteria for essential workers crossing the border, “cause it seems pretty loose”. These layers would reduce the risk.

“It's pointless to keep trying to stamp out outbreaks – you have to have tightened internal borders to match.”

Whānau Ora agency Te Pūtahitanga te Waipounamu chief executive Helen Leahy said she was extremely concerned for Māori given low vaccine rates in some Christchurch suburbs.

“What we’ve seen over the last 25 days in a row is that Māori have been the highest number of new cases.”

Leahy said messages to the unvaccinated needed to be positive. “It isn't a time for blame or for shame, it's a time for support.”