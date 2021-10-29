Covid-19: Waitematā DHB opening three pop-up vaccination sites this weekend

In a discussion with Roxie Mohebbi for Stuff's Whole Truth project, immunologist Dr Maia Brewerton explains why it's so important for pregnant women to be vaccinated against Covid-19.

The Waitematā District Health Board is opening more vaccination sites this weekend.

It will reopen the Hibiscus Coast pop-up centre and new pop-ups in Ōrewa and Warkworth.

“The vaccination programme on the coast has been very well-received by its communities,” said Waitematā DHB’s Tamzin Brott.

“We want to help keep the coast safe, so if you haven’t had your first vaccination yet or you are due for your second – please come and see us.”

DAVID WHITE/STUFF Extra pop-up vaccination centres will be opened by the Waitematā DHB this weekend. (File photo)

The Hibiscus Coast vaccination centre will return to the Hibiscus Coast Boating Club from Friday October 29 and will run to Sunday October 31.

It will be open from 9am to 2.45pm.

In Ōrewa, a pop-up vaccination site will open at the Ōrewa Surf Life Saving Club from Saturday October 30 and will run to Sunday October 31.

It will be open from 8.30am to 3pm.

On November 3, a new pop-up vaccination site will be open in Warkworth for locals in the area.

“We want to make sure that we are providing as many easy-to-access options as possible for residents to get vaccinated,” said Brott.

Ryan Anderson/Stuff Over three million Kiwis over the age of 12 have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

The pop-up vaccination site will be open at the Warkworth Masonic Hill, 3 Baxter St, and will operate from Wednesday November 3 to Friday November 5.

It will run from 9.30am to 2.30pm.

Over three million Kiwis over the age of 12, have received at least one dose of the vaccine against Covid-19.