Getting over the fear of vaccines

OPINION: We have been set an ambitious target – not just 90 per cent of all eligible New Zealanders vaccinated, but 90 per cent in each of the health board districts. This is an attempt to ensure we reach groups who might otherwise be left behind.

For those who have got with the programme, it is reasonable to ask – what is it with those other jokers? Why the reluctance? Even – why on earth do we need to bribe them?

I know that I was unhappy to find that being vaccinated already meant I’d blown my chance of a business class jab in a Dreamliner during the Super Saturday vaxathon.

To me, this hesitancy looks like fear. I talked to a friend who helps people overcome fear – particularly the fear of flying. Psychologist Grant Amos has been helping people get on board airplanes for 40 years – he estimates around 9000 people.

Amos doesn’t see that he is fixing any sort of psychological problem with these people. He frames it as helping them learn to be passengers. If you haven’t done it, there’s a lot of novel aspects to flying, and no reason to assume that any of them will come naturally.

Is hanging back from getting vaccinated similar to avoiding flying? Obviously not. There are different consequences. For example, a plane-phobia might mean that you can’t get to an important event like a wedding or funeral. That’s not the same level of outcome as getting sick, getting very sick, dying or recovering to live with long Covid.

When you go to check-in you don’t have to get past people warning you not to fly. Or people telling you that they have an alternative transportation option.

In both situations (thinking of flying, thinking of getting vaccinated) there are similarities: losing control (handing over your fate to a pilot or a vaccinator); doing something that is, when you think about it, pretty weird; and taking a risk. It’s easy to see why some might feel worried.

There are good, rational answers to questions about these issues. The risks of your plane falling out of the sky, or of your body reacting badly to the vaccine are tiny. But trying to reason with a brain hijacked by emotion is like trying to direct a herd of spooked cattle with a stop/go sign.

Amos makes the point that when folk get talking at the barbecue about amazing flights, they tend to talk about scary flights, and everyone competes to tell the most terrifying story.

Similarly, in some social media spaces, people likely share vaccine stories that tend towards seriously disturbing. Stories like these get our emotions going.

Part of the social scene that Amos creates is the chance to talk about some of these disturbing scenarios. People are encouraged to ask “dumb questions”. Amos then talks through the facts.

What is happening is not that people see the truth but that they get to explore the territory without worrying emotions. Instead, there is an upbeat, entertaining vibe.

The research into overcoming fear of flying converges on one key point – exposure. If the person can be encouraged to settle emotionally and to think about the sights, smells, sounds and other experiences, their emotional reactions to flying will habituate.

Amos also adds in some direct approaches to managing feelings. When you get to check-in – breathe out. When you hear your flight called – breathe out. When you feel the tractor hook up the plane – you get the picture.

People are learning to respond differently – to relax and to take control.

Do the lessons from what helps get people on the plane stretch to help them onto the vax waka?

Talking (or hearing others talking) about worrying thoughts and feelings in a no-fuss, relaxed setting helps people learn that they have control. Rather than a waiting area – how about an information zone with friendly people answering questions.

Amp up the positive distractions – dancing nurses, good beats, and of course sizzling sausages.

Encouraging self-belief – of course, you can do this, you’ve coped with pain, this is child’s play in comparison

Encourage their whanaungatanga – you are a legend to be doing this for your family and community.

.In sum – self-control, confidence-building and social support – messages such as “we’re all succeeding together”.

How can you help? Offer to drive a friend or neighbour to the drive-through. Ring friends to chat and ask them how they feel about vaccination.

Most important, try reframing the reaction of (many of) those who are yet to get vaccinated – not willfully holding out, but worried and hesitant.

Be positive and we’ll get there.

Stewart Forsyth is an organisational psychologist and executive coach, and the author of 21 Remarkable People.