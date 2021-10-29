Covid-19: 125 new cases in Delta outbreak in Auckland, Northland, Waikato, Christchurch

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins announces three million Kiwis are now fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

There are 125 new cases of Covid-19 in the Delta community outbreak, in Auckland, Northland, Waikato and Christchurch.

The Ministry of Health gave the update in a statement on Friday afternoon.

Of the new cases, 118 are in Auckland, one is in Northland, four are in Waikato, and two are in Christchurch.

The ministry said the rise in case numbers is a reminder of the infectiousness of Covid-19 and the Delta variant, and the importance of vaccination as the best protection.

The high case number is not “unexpected”, given more than 31,000 tests were processed nationwide yesterday, it said. Of these, 11,942 were done in Auckland.

As of 10am, 74 of the new cases had been epidemiologically linked the outbreak – including 29 household contacts. Fifty-one remain unlinked.

A further case in Auckland who is an MIQ worker, first announced yesterday, remains under investigation to determine whether they are a community or border-related case.

Auckland and parts of Waikato are in alert level 3 stage 1, while the rest of the country is at alert level 2.

A resident at Edmonton Meadows retirement village in the West Auckland suburb of Henderson has been confirmed as having Covid-19, the ministry announced.

Public health staff are confident the risk of infection is low, but testing is being arranged for all staff and residents as a precaution.

Investigations are under way to determine the source of the infection and identify close contacts, and no staff have been required to stand down at this stage.

Of the four new cases in the Waikato, one has been linked to existing cases. Three of the new cases are in the Te Awamutu/Kihikihi area, and the other is in Ōtorohanga.

An additional two cases have been confirmed today who were in Kāwhia when tested, but travelled to the Auckland region before receiving their positive results. They will be included in tomorrow’s numbers.

Christchurch also has two new cases, both from one household, who were close contacts of the two initial cases reported earlier this week.

A total of 13 other close contacts have now been identified, who are isolating and will undergo further testing.

The one new case in Northland was also not unexpected – they are a household member of a case, and were already isolating.

The new cases bring the total number in the Delta community outbreak to 3046.

To date, 2911 of these have been in Auckland; there have been 105 cases in Waikato (32 of which have recovered); 17 in Wellington (all recovered), eight in Northland (all active), one in Nelson/Marlborough and four (all active) in Canterbury.

In the past fortnight, 289 cases have not been linked to an existing case.

There are 39 people in hospitals with Covid-19 across Auckland – four of whom are in intensive or high-dependency care units. These patients have an average age of 49 years.

In Tāmaki Makaurau, health officials continue to concentrate testing in areas with higher positive rates where the risk of unidentified cases is higher.

These include Redvale, Rosedale, New Lynn, Wiri, Drury, Henderson and Manurewa. Residents of these suburbs are asked to get a test as soon as possible if they have symptoms – no matter how mild and even if they are fully vaccinated.

As of Friday, public health officials are supporting 478 Covid-19 cases in the community in Auckland to isolate at home.

Public health teams are managing 3066 active contacts at present. Of these, 77 per cent have been contacted to confirm testing and isolation requirements, and 77 per cent have had at least one test.

Covid-19 was detected in a Christchurch wastewater sample taken on Wednesday, from a catchment which covers a population of more than 300,000.

Further samples are being collected today from a range of sites across Canterbury, in addition to testing in Christchurch. Results are expected early next week.

There have been no other unexpected detections.

There also continues to be no new cases in the Nelson/Marlborough region, following a case from Waikato notified late last week in Blenheim.

Wastewater samples taken from Blenheim and Picton on Tuesday have returned negative results.

As of Friday, 3.6 million eligible Kiwis have had their first dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine (87 per cent) and 3 million are fully vaccinated (73 per cent).