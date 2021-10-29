Covid-19: Resident at West Auckland retirement village tests positive for virus

A resident at Edmonton Meadows retirement village in Henderson has tested positive for Covid-19.

A resident at a retirement village in West Auckland has tested positive for Covid-19.

The person lives at Edmonton Meadows retirement village in Henderson.

Public health staff were “confident” the risk of infection was low, a Ministry of Health spokesman said, but as a precaution, testing was being arranged for all staff and residents.

STUFF The Whole Truth Covid-19 Vaccination: How does an mRNA vaccine work?

Both staff and residents at the village had very high vaccination rates, the spokesman said.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: Four new community cases in Waikato

* Covid-19 live: 125 new Covid cases, 2 in Christchurch

* Covid-19: 125 new cases in Delta outbreak in Auckland, Northland, Waikato, Christchurch



Investigations are still underway to determine the source of the infection and identify close contacts.

At this stage, no staff members were required to stand down, the spokesman said.

According to a sign outside Edmonton Meadows, it offers hospital, dementia and rest home care for long term, respite and days.

Chris McKeen/Stuff So far, no staff at Edmonton Meadows have needed to be stood down due to the positive case.

The Ministry of Health website states the care home has 60 beds.

Stuff has approached Edmonton Meadows for comment.