Covid-19 outbreak situation report: What happened today, October 29

The Whole Truth: Will the vaccine protect us against the variants?

Here’s a quick round up of the biggest updates from October 29 on the Covid-19 Delta outbreak, including the latest case and location of interest details.

Cases

There are 125 new cases of Covid-19 in the Delta community outbreak, in Auckland, Northland, Waikato and Christchurch.

Of the new cases, 118 are in Auckland, one is in Northland, four are in Waikato, and two are in Christchurch.

The ministry said the rise in case numbers is a reminder of the infectiousness of Covid-19 and the Delta variant, and the importance of vaccination as the best protection.

Key news

Christchurch’s two new cases of Covid-19 are both from the same household and are considered close contacts of the city's first two existing cases.

The new cases mean there are now four confirmed Covid-19 community cases in Christchurch in this latest outbreak. There are now a total of 13 close contacts from the city's cases.

However, Christchurch is unlikely to be locked down as Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins told Stuff the Government would need to see evidence that transmission had taken off before moving up alert levels.

He believed they would be able to “ring-fence” the number of people involved because the initial cases had been in a limited number of places with a medium to high risk of exposure.

In Auckland, a resident at Edmonton Meadows retirement village in the western suburb of Henderson has been confirmed as having Covid-19.

Public health staff are confident the risk of infection is low, but testing is being arranged for all staff and residents as a precaution. Investigations are underway to determine the source of the infection.

Auckland primary schools are set to re-open with the Government pencilling in a November 15 date.

The announcement has left some school leaders concerned about safety, with those under 12 not yet eligible for the vaccine.

“The difference between primary and secondary schools [who have returned already], is the students being able to be vaccinated,” said Perry Rush, president of the Principal’s Federation.

Lastly, Northland remains in level 2 despite recording an eighth case of Covid-19. The case is closely linked to a small cluster in the Far North.

Alberto Pezzali/AP There are 125 new cases of Covid-19 reported on Friday.

Locations of interest

The Christchurch bus interchange station is among the latest location of interest linked to the Delta outbreak.

The interchange station on the corner of Lichfield St and Colombo St was visited by a Covid case on October 20, between 2.15pm and 2.45pm.

Mini Mart in Otorohanga, visited by a Covid case on October 26, was also added to the list.

You can see the full list of locations of interest.

Lockdown life

Despite an increase in the number of times we don a face mask, it’s fair to say Halloween will look and feel a bit different this Sunday.

While trick-or-treating lacks behind efforts in the UK and US, you might still see some wee ghosts, ghouls and superheroes out this weekend.

If you’re planning to go door-to-door or deck out your home for potential trick-or-treaters, we’ve got a handy guide of what you should remember.

Of course, if you’re in level 3 (Auckland and Waikato at the time of writing), then it’s advised to just stay at home and watch a scary flick on TV. Perhaps A Nightmare on Elm Street? The film is back in the news recently as the famous home from the Hollywood horror has been put up for sale.