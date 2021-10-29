Covid-19: Two new cases in Northland with no known link to other cases in area

Northland DHB advised there were two new cases in Southern Kaipara. (File photo)

There are two new Covid-19 cases in Northland’s southern Kaipara area.

The cases live in the same house, but so far no link to other cases in the region has been found.

Investigations are underway to determine connections to the current outbreak, a Ministry of Health spokeswoman said.

The pair were tested for the virus on October 27 and have been isolating with public health oversight.

Further details about where they had been, and if there were any locations of interest connected to them, was also still being investigated.

Anyone in the area who had symptoms is advised to get a test. Over the weekend three testing centres would be operating at Three Furlongs, Kaiwaka, 20 Winger Crescent, in Kamo, and 1 Sammaree Pl, in Kerikeri.

The two cases would be added to the ministry's number of cases on Saturday. They bring the number of cases in Northland to 10.

“We urge anyone in Northland who hasn’t already been vaccinated to do so this weekend,” the spokeswoman said.

Earlier on Friday there was one new case of the virus announced in Northland, along with 118 in Auckland, four in the Waikato and two in Christchurch.

The ministry said the rise in case numbers was a reminder of the infectiousness of Covid-19 and the Delta variant, and the importance of vaccination as the best protection.

Friday’s new case in Northland was also not unexpected as they were a household member of a case, and were already isolating.