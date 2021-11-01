Covid-19 live: Auckland, Waikato level 3 restrictions to ease, 1400 cases a week expected

17:41, Nov 01 2021
STUFF
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced Auckland will join the Waikato in dropping to "step two" of level three restrictions next week.
People walk along Ponsonby Road on in Auckland, New Zealand.
Phil Walter/Getty Images
Stuff’s newsrooms around the country bring you the latest on Covid-19 in New Zealand.

