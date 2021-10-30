'Ambiguous loss': When you can't explain your grief

Ambiguous loss is one for which there is no clear resolution.

During the pandemic, how can we grieve the things we can’t quite put our finger on? Tommy Livingston reports.

On a July afternoon I was sitting with my dad, listening to his crackling radio, when the Prime Minister announced the travel bubble with Australia would close for eight weeks.

We both sat in silence, neither of us saying much. With a Delta outbreak spreading across Sydney, it didn’t seem like our own border would reopen anytime soon.

For Dad, it meant three of his four children – and all of his grandchildren – were now essentially locked out of the country, unless they could fight for a precious MIQ spot and pay for a fortnight in quarantine.

“I don’t know when this will end,” Dad said, as he turned the radio off. We both felt like we had lost something which was hard to put into words. There would likely be no family Christmas, no visits, no certainty of when it would all be over.

This experience, similar to what so many Kiwis have gone through over the last year, is an example of ambiguous loss, according to Dr Pauline Boss, Emeritus Professor of Family and Social Sciences at the University of Minnesota.

Ambiguous loss is one for which there is no clear resolution. It is messy, ongoing or unfinished, and often leaves people searching for answers.

This can result in complicated grief, where people become frozen or stuck, unable to process what has occurred.

“Ambiguous loss” was coined by Boss in the 1970s and became popularised during the Vietnam War, as soldiers remained “missing in action”. For their families, who had no clue whether their loved ones were dead or alive, it was impossible to grieve.

The theory continued to grow in prominence and led Boss to work with victims of mass casualty events, often where bodies were missing – like the Kosovo genocide, 9/11 and the 2011 tsunami in Japan.

Last year, as the pandemic took hold, Boss recognised many people were experiencing similar feelings to those she had seen in the wake of disasters.

“The anxiety, malaise, anger, sadness or frustration people are feeling is likely caused, in part, by an ambiguous loss – something people find hard to explain, or can’t quite put their finger on. They know they have lost something, but often they don’t quite know what it is.”

As the pandemic continues, Boss says, it is important we identify and talk about those missing pieces in our lives – big and small.

“We can’t cope with anything until we know what we are coping with. It is important we name what we have lost – both concrete and ambiguous – so we are able to find a way forward.”

Ambiguous loss can fall into two categories: physical and psychological.

Not being able to see a family member or say goodbye to a loved one who is dying are forms of physical ambiguous loss.

Psychological ambiguous loss tend to be more abstract, like the loss of routine, the inability to plan for the future, or the death of a lifelong dream.

“Whatever the ambiguous loss is, it is real, and it deserves to be acknowledged.

“A big loss which many people are dealing with is a loss of trust in the world. We no longer know what to expect in the future, which is significant.”

The emergence of the Delta variant has caused a loss of cultural norms – like being able to hug or hongi without the fear of catching the virus.

“Those cultural traditions are extremely important to our sense of wellbeing and connectedness. To not be able to exercise them freely, or in the way you used to, is a loss.”

A difficulty with ambiguous losses is they can be hard to quantify and are often unseen.

How do you measure the loss of shared experiences and memories that could have been made if the borders were open? Or the loss of being able to feel safe when leaving the house? Or the loss of being able to plan for the future?

“Normally, if there is a death in the family, people know. The neighbours drop off food, there is a death notice in the paper, and a funeral is held. People gather and acknowledge the loss. They can grasp its importance.

“With ambiguous loss, often others cannot see them, or understand the depth of pain for the person experiencing the loss.”

In the days after September 11, 2001, as the smoke was still rising from the rubble, Boss began working with a group of families whose loved ones were in the Twin Towers at the time of the attacks. Most were young mothers, and their husbands were still missing.

All were grappling with how to deal with the ambiguous loss of never being able to recover their bodies.

“There was a young woman who had a newborn,” Boss recalls. “Her husband was usually in the towers by 8am and out by 9am. But on September 11 he overslept, meaning he was in the building when the plane hit.

“This young woman blamed herself that her husband was late to work that day. She blamed herself that he had died.”

Irrational self-blame is common when processing ambiguous loss, Boss says.

Whenever she meets someone who has endured an ambiguous loss she tells them two things: ambiguous loss is the most difficult loss there is because there is often no resolution, and that it is not their fault.

“With Covid, the culprit is not us. It is the virus. The not knowing, the unanswered questions, the uncertainty about the future – that is not your fault.”

Guilt can be fuelled by the pressure to find closure. Boss says closure is a myth.

“Closure is a good word to use when a road is shut. It is not good word when talking about human relationships.

“If you lose something, it has left its mark on you. You won’t forget it, and nor should you.”

Instead, searching for meaning, reframing the experience and looking for hope can help people to live with an unresolved loss.

Often, this involves learning to hold two opposing ideas at the same time. ‘The pandemic is terrible, but we are going to get through it’, or ‘I can’t see my family right now, but I will in the future’, are examples of this.

Bringing others into what we are experiencing is also vital. Ambiguous loss should not be carried in isolation, but processed with others.

“It is good for people to talk about their losses. We need others to know what we have lost,” says Boss.

“Remembering is healthy. When we remember what is missing, it helps us to live with the emotions associated with that.”

In September 2020, Boss’s husband of 32 years died. After his death, she wrote The Myth of Closure: Ambiguous Loss in a Time of Pandemic. At 87, she says writing the book was “an exercise in meaning”.

Finding meaning can be particularly hard after a loss, but it is possible, Boss says.

“A year after 9/11, the woman who blamed herself for her husband’s death approached me after a session. She said to me, ‘It wasn’t my fault my husband wanted to sleep in. He set the alarm clock. I think that day he just wanted another hour to be with us.’

“She transformed the meaning of her husband’s death into something beautiful. It took my breath away.

“When dealing with ambiguous loss, that is the kind of transformation we are looking for.”

Last weekend my wife and I visited Dad in Hawke’s Bay. He was grateful to have some company after the lockdown. While there, we video called one of my brothers and watched his kids running around their backyard. When we hung up, Dad said:

“I miss my family, but I know I will see them again one day.”