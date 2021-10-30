Covid-19: Locations of interest in Delta outbreak - October 30

Stuff visited Bishopdale Village Mall to see how Cantabrians are feeling about the new cases of Covid-19 in Christchurch.

Two Christchurch buses are the latest locations of interest in relation to the Covid-19 community outbreak.

A person with the virus took two Christchurch buses on Wednesday – bus 17 from Wairakei and Greers Roads to the Christchurch Bus Interchange between 2pm and 2.30pm and bus 5 from the interchange to the corner of Manchester and Worcester steets between 2.30pm and 3pm.

Five Auckland supermarkets were also added to the Ministry of Health locations of interest list on Saturday morning.

They include Pak’n Save Ormiston, Glenn Innes and Clendon Park, Taiping Asian Supermarket in Flat Bush and Thai Heng Freshmart in Papakura.

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff Two Christchurch buses are among the latest locations visited by someone with Covid-19. (File photo)

Life Pharmacy Stanmore Bay and Cracka Jack Dairy in Glen Eden are also on the list, as well as McDonald's Raumanga in Whangārei.

Anyone who has been to the locations at the specified times is asked to self monitor for Covid symptoms for 14 days and get tested if symptoms arise.

On Friday, multiple locations in Christchurch and Ōtorohanga were added after Covid cases in those areas were discovered earlier in the week.

They included the Christchurch Bus Interchange and Mini Mart in Ōtorohanga.

GOOGLE MAPS/Supplied On Friday, the Christchurch Bus Interchange was added as a location of interest. (File photo)

In Auckland, anyone who travelled on bus 982, from Gulf Harbour to Hibiscus Coast Station on Friday October 22 between 1.10pm and 1.40pm, was asked to stay at home and get tested immediately.

They are also asked to get tested five days after the exposure and isolate until a negative test result is received, and continue to stay at home until 24 hours after symptoms disappear.

These lists can be viewed in two ways: Date of visit (locations added today have the word NEW beside them) or, if you switch the toggle to Date included, newly added locations appear at the top of the list.

If you were at a location of interest at one of the specified times, follow the instructions for that location on the Ministry of Health website and call Healthline on 0800 358 5453 for advice on testing.

This list is automatically updated as soon as locations of interest appear on the Ministry of Health website.