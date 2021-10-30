Covid-19: America's FDA authorises Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children 5 to 11

US regulators on Friday (local time) authorised the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine for children 5 to 11 years old, a watershed moment celebrated by parents yearning for a return to normal life but viewed with ambivalence and outright scepticism by others worried about the potential risk of unknown side effects.

The Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) emergency clearance is for a two-shot regimen administered three weeks apart. The dose, 10 micrograms, is one-third that used for adolescents and adults. In a clinical trial of 5- to 11-year-olds, the vaccine was almost 91 per cent effective at preventing Covid-19, the illness caused by the virus, and did not cause any serious complications.

The issue of safety, nevertheless, was a main focus of regulators and their advisers, partly because the vaccine has been linked to rare cases of cardiac side effects in another group - male adolescents and young men. The symptoms have tended to be mild and treatable, doctors say.

The FDA authorisation is the latest step by the Biden administration to extend the reach of vaccines in hopes of taming a dangerous and vexing virus. The inoculation of adults, which began last December, recently entered a new phase, with booster shots for all three vaccines used in the United States available for many. About 28 million children are in the newly eligible group of 5- to 11-year-olds.

But the process of getting vaccines cleared for younger school-age children has been fraught, with members of the FDA's outside advisory committee expressing some angst and disagreements during a vociferous public debate this week. In the end, the panel voted 17-0, with one abstention, to recommend the vaccine, agreeing with the FDA that the benefits outweighed the risks under most scenarios.

The discussion about the shot is expected to resume next week when the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, which advises the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, is scheduled to meet to recommend how to use the vaccine. After CDC Director Rochelle Walensky signs off, probably on the same day, providers will be able to begin administering the vaccine.

The debate over the shot points up the complexities of making decisions involving vaccines, which are nearly always intended for healthy people. Covid poses special challenges because "while children are at lower risk of bad outcomes, they are not at no risk," said Holly Fernandez Lynch, a bioethicist at the University of Pennsylvania.

Jae C Hong/AP Children aged 12 to 15 wait to get their vitals checked before getting their Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine in California.

Almost 2 million US children 5 to 11 years old have been infected, and at least 94 have died, according to federal health officials. Those infected are vulnerable to "long-haul Covid," with lingering symptoms including fatigue, brain fog and respiratory problems and to a serious but rare condition called MIS-C, or multisystem inflammatory syndrome, which can cause inflammation of the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain and other organs.

In addition, Lynch said, there are other types of side effects that go beyond the strictly physical: "When children have exposures, they have to stay home from school and parents have to miss work."

Parents' uncertainty about the vaccine was captured in a new survey by the Kaiser Family Foundation that found only 27 per cent of parents are planning to get their children vaccinated right away. A slightly larger group said they don't intend to have their children vaccinated. About one-third said they will "wait and see."

Trishan Arul, chief executive of a digital health company who lives in Cincinnati, said he plans to have his 7-year-old daughter vaccinated as soon as possible. But he is having second thoughts about his 10-year-old son.

"We may want to wait a little bit" until there is more information about the myocarditis risk for younger boys, he said. The complication did not show up in the trial, which was too small to detect such rare side effects. Arul said he might wait for a paediatric version of Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which has not been linked to the cardiac ailment.

Pediatrician Elizabeth Meade at Swedish Medical Center in Seattle said she is convinced the vaccine is "highly safe and highly effective," and is eager to have her 7-year-old daughter vaccinated so the family can resume normal activities. But she acknowledged the decision is difficult for many parents.

"It's one thing to make a medical decision for ourselves and a different thing to make it for our kids," she said.

Jennifer Su, a paediatric cardiologist at Children's Hospital Los Angeles, said she tells worried parents that the chance of developing myocarditis or other side effects from the vaccine is much lower than getting them from Covid-19 and that she strongly recommends the shot.