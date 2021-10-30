Covid-19: Police will prosecute individuals for protest at Auckland Domain

Destiny Church leader Brian Tamaki addressed thousands of anti-lockdown protesters at a protest at the Auckland Domain on October 2. He attended a second event on October 16, but maintains he did not organise either.

Police are “extremely disappointed” thousands of people again flouted the rules at another Auckland protest, and warn a number of individuals will be prosecuted in the coming days.

Up to 5000 people gathered at the Auckland Domain, a breach of alert level 3 restrictions, before marching to Newmarket and back.

Police superintendent Shanan Gray said the march caused significant disruption to traffic in the area.

Ryan Anderson/Stuff Protesters have gathered at the Auckland Domain for a freedom picnic.

“The health risk posed to attendees as well as other road users was unnecessary and unacceptable,” Gray said.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: Brian Tamaki pleads not guilty to latest charges

* Covid-19: Thousands gather at Auckland Domain for 'freedom rally'

* Covid-19: Fears of virus spread after Brian Tamaki's anti-lockdown protest in Auckland



“We recognise that individuals have a lawful right to protest however this should not be at the expense of restrictions designed to keep our community safe.”

The event, organised by the Freedom and Rights Coalition, was advertised as a “family friendly picnic” with entertainment and speakers including teachers, business owners and “freedom fighters”.

“If you are happy with how this current government are protecting your freedoms and rights, then this protest is probably not for you,” its website said.

Attendees were asked to wear masks and maintain a two-metre social distance from other groups at the picnic.

A Stuff visual journalist at the scene said thousands attended, around half of whom wore masks. Not all were social distancing and there appeared to be some intermingling of bubbles.

He described the protest as passionate, but peaceful.

A similar protest held on October 2 resulted in Destiny Church leader Brian Tamaki being charged with breaching the Covid-19 Public Health Response Act and alert level 3 restrictions. He was released on bail.

DAVID WHITE/STUFF Brian Tamaki addresses the crowd at a freedom picnic on October 16.

Then, following a second protest on October 16, Tamaki was charged with breaching his bail conditions, which included that he could not access the internet for the purpose of organising or inciting non-compliance.

Tamaki pleaded not guilty to all charges and was again remanded on bail, however Judge Josephine Bouchier warned him if he was charged again, he would be remanded in custody.

Early on Saturday morning, a tweet was sent from Tamaki’s Twitter account to the “men of Auckland”, telling them to “grow a set of balls” and “find other of like breed and protest”.

A speaker at the event said Tamaki would not attend the protest, due to previous charges in relation to previous protests.

His wife, Hannah Tamaki, did attend and addressed the crowd.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff Hannah Tamaki spoke at the event.

Tamaki and the coalition have maintained that the protests are not organised by Destiny Church, although the coalition website states it is appreciative of Destiny Church volunteers who “continually step up to help out when others are too afraid to”.

DAVID WHITE/STUFF Police attending the October 16 protest watched and took photos.

Thousands of people showed up at the previous freedom picnics.

Only a handful of police attended. They watched and took photos, but did not to take any enforcement action on the day.

Gatherings are not permitted under the alert level 3 restrictions, however, people may meet up with one other bubble to a maximum of 10 people for out outdoor catch-up, and are “strongly encouraged” to wear masks and socially distance.