Covid-19: Four new cases in Northland in the last 24 hours

There have been four new community cases of Covid-19 identified in Northland over the last 24 hours.

All four are in the same household in southern Kaipara, the Ministry of Health said in a statement.

Just one of those cases is included in the 160 reported on Saturday, the highest number of daily cases recorded in New Zealand so far.

Additionally, one of Friday’s Auckland cases has been reclassified as a Northland case.

The other two cases are not officially recorded in Saturday’s tally, as they were reported to the Ministry after 9am on Saturday.

So far, the new cases have not been linked to a cluster of eight cases in the Far North’s Mangamuka.

Northlanders are being reminded to monitor locations of interest, several of which are in Whangārei, Kaikohe and Kaihu.

The region remains in alert level 2.

There are five testing centres open in Northland this weekend, including in Kaitaia, Kerikeri, Ōhaeawai, Kaiwaka and Whangārei.

“Testing and vaccination rates yesterday remained relatively steady, and we are encouraging anyone in the region who has symptoms to get a test,” the ministry said.