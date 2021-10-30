Covid-19: Seven more residents and staff member at Auckland rest home test positive

There are 10 ingredients in the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine. A microchip is not one of them.

Seven residents and a staff member at a care home in West Auckland have tested positive for Covid-19, a day after a case was announced.

On Friday, a resident at Edmonton Meadows Care Home in Henderson, who was fully vaccinated, tested positive for the virus, and all residents and staff received tests as a result.

The Ministry of Health said seven other residents and a member of staff had now also tested positive.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Eight residents and a staff member at Edmonton Meadows in West Auckland have Covid-19.

It brings the total number of cases in the rest home to nine.

A Ministry of Health spokesman said it was “important to note” there were high levels of vaccination among residents of the home and staff were all fully vaccinated.

All staff and residents have now been tested and would also receive day five and day 12 testing.

Auckland Regional Public Health staff are supporting the residents and staff at the privately-owned facility.

At this stage the only staff member who had to be stood down was the one who had tested positive.

The rest home had been operating under alert level 3 guidelines for visitors, meaning people have only been able to visit the village on compassionate grounds, the Ministry spokesman said.

It is not yet clear how the virus got into the rest home.

Microbiologist Dr Siouxsie Wiles said it was a reminder that while the vaccine did offer some protection from Covid-19 and make it less likely the virus would be transmitted, some people who were fully vaccinated would still catch the virus.

“You can also still be infectious if you get Covid-19 when you’re fully vaccinated, but it is very good at protecting you from becoming seriously ill or needing hospitalisation due to the virus.”

Wiles said hopefully, if all the residents who caught Covid were fully vaccinated, they would recover from the virus.

According to a sign outside Edmonton Meadows, it offers hospital, dementia and rest home care for long term, respite and days.

The Ministry of Health website states the care home has 60 beds.