Covid-19: A man who tested positive for the virus allegedly escaped from an Auckland MIQ facility

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins announced major changes to the MIQ process on Thursday.

A Covid-19 positive community case who allegedly escaped from an MIQ facility in Auckland has been taken into custody.

Joint Head of MIQ Brigadier Rose King said the man had been staying at Novotel & Ibis Ellerslie MIQ since October 23.

The man had allegedly escaped shortly before 1pm on Saturday, King said, and was found by police and taken into custody around 25 minutes later.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff The man allegedly escaped from the Novotel Hotel in Ellerslie, Auckland, which is currently being used as an MIQ.

“The fact that someone has absconded from one of our facilities is a disappointing and unacceptable breach. We are investigating how this happened.”

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: Positive case was able to escape MIQ because of wrongly plugged cable

* Covid-19: MIQ escapee who allegedly gave security the slip at home appears in court

* Covid-19: MIQ escapee who allegedly gave security the slip at home, hands herself in



A man who had been working in Greenlane said he had witnessed the incident and saw a man surrounded by police in full PPE gear around that time.

“Some First security offices and military personnel were also involved,” he said.

“They were fully suited up with gloves and goggles and everything.”

A police spokeswoman confirmed a 33-year-old man had been arrested in relation to the incident.

She said he was now in custody in the Auckland District Custody Unit in Mt Eden and charges were being considered.

All police staff who interacted with the man were wearing appropriate PPE, the spokeswoman confirmed.