Covid-19 outbreak situation report: What happened today, October 30

Here’s a quick round up of the biggest updates from October 30 on the Covid-19 Delta outbreak, including the latest case and location of interest details.

Cases

The Ministry of Health has reported 160 new cases of Covid-19 in the Delta community outbreak – the highest daily increase of the pandemic.

Of the new cases, 151 were in Auckland, seven in Waikato, one in Northland, and one in Christchurch.

Since the numbers were released on Saturday, another two cases have been confirmed in Northland. Additionally, one of Friday’s Auckland cases has been reclassified as a Northland case.

Ryan Anderson/Stuff People gather at a freedom picnic/protest against Covid-19 restrictions at the Auckland Domain.

Key news

Up to 5000 people gathered at the Auckland Domain, in breach of alert level 3 restrictions, before marching to Newmarket and back in protest of Covid-19 restrictions.

Police said they were “extremely disappointed” that thousands of people flouted the rules at the protest and warned a number of individuals will be prosecuted in coming days.

The event was organised by the Freedom and Rights Coalition.

Another case of Covid-19 has been identified in Christchurch, but the Ministry of Health has not indicated a link to the four cases discovered earlier this week. The source is under investigation.

The case is a fully-vaccinated person who recently travelled from overseas, stayed in an Auckland MIQ facility, and then travelled to Christchurch after being released.

The person returned multiple negative tests while in MIQ, including one on day 12 of their stay. The person had another test on Thursday, which returned a positive result on Friday night.

Seven residents and a staff member at a care home in West Auckland have tested positive for Covid-19.

On Friday, a resident at Edmonton Meadows Care Home in Henderson, who was fully vaccinated, tested positive for the virus. All residents and staff received tests as a result, with seven residents and one staff member on Saturday testing positive.

The Delta outbreak as a whole has now grown to 3205 active cases. The Ministry of Health said this increase in numbers was a reminder of the infectiousness of Covid, particularly the Delta variant, and urged people to get vaccinated today, if they had not already.

There were 47 people in hospital on Saturday – up from 37 on Friday – with two of these in ICU/HDU. Twelve of these were in Waitematā, 14 in Middlemore, and 21 in Auckland. The average age of hospitalised cases was 45.

Locations of interest

A café in the south Auckland suburb of Takanini is among the latest locations of interest in the Covid-19 community outbreak. Socials Coffee Takanini was visited on Saturday, October 23, between 11.45am and 1pm. A boat ramp in Auckland and supermarkets in Te Awamutu and West Auckland were also added to the list on Saturday.

In Christchurch, a person with the virus took two buses on Wednesday – bus 17 from Wairakei and Greers roads to the Christchurch Bus Interchange between 2pm and 2.30pm, and bus 5 from the interchange to the corner of Manchester and Worcester streets between 2.30pm and 3pm. These bus routes are now listed as locations of interest.

You can see the full list of locations of interest here.

Lockdown life

It’s Halloween on Sunday, so we’ve made a handy guide on what you need to remember when trick or treating at alert level 2.

It includes the use of hand sanitiser, staying socially distanced and printing your own Covid-19 tracer QR code if you plan to offer treats – just complete a form on the Covid-19 website and print out the poster. Masks, as always, are advised.

For those under alert 3 restrictions, we also provide ideas for how you can celebrate Halloween while keeping safe.

It goes without saying that you should stay home if you are unwell, and maybe watch some scary films instead.