Covid-19: Record case numbers as police vow to prosecute protesters

An anti-lockdown protest was held in the Auckland Domain on Saturday. Police say they will prosecute a number of individuals.

New Zealand marked a grim milestone with its worst-ever day for Covid case numbers on Saturday, as an anti-lockdown march threatened to throw a match on the fire after thousands marched through Auckland.

There were 160 new Covid-19 cases to report in the community, the Ministry of Health said on Saturday – the highest daily increase since the start of the pandemic in New Zealand.

Of the new cases, 151 were in Auckland, seven in Waikato, one in Northland, and one in Christchurch.

The Christchurch case was a fully vaccinated recent international arrival who tested negative multiple times in MIQ in Auckland. They were tested on Thursday and returned a positive result on Friday night. They were now self-isolating. The source of infection and whether it was an acute or historical case were yet to be determined.

In Waikato, two of the cases were in Kāwhia and were reported in Friday’s update, three were from Hamilton, one from the Te Awamutu/Kihikihi area, and one from Ōtorohanga. All were isolating with public health oversight.

The increasing spread of Covid didn't deter anti-lockdown marchers from taking to the streets in Auckland; around 5000 people, mostly maskless, gathered at the Auckland Domain, a breach of alert level 3 restrictions, before marching to Newmarket and back.

A similar protest held on October 2 resulted in Destiny Church leader Brian Tamaki being charged with breaching the Covid-19 Public Health Response Act and alert level 3 restrictions.

He was released on bail. He did not attend yesterday’s march, but his wife Hannah Tamaki addressed the crowd.

David White stuff.co.nz Supporters of Brian Tamaki arrive at the Henderson Police Station to protest the the arrest of their leader for breaching Covid-19 restrictions and his bail conditions.

Police superintendent Shanan​ Gray said the health risk posed to attendees as well as other road users was unnecessary and unacceptable.

Police did not attempt to stop the march but said a number of individuals would be prosecuted.

The ministry said yesterday’s increase in numbers was a reminder of the infectiousness of Covid, particularly the delta variant. “The rise in case numbers is not unexpected and is [in] line with modelling to date.”

Microbiologist Dr Siouxsie Wiles hoped that cases would remain under 100 a day were dashed with the reality showing systems were being put under increasing pressure. This would likely result in lags in data getting into the system.

Dave Risdon/Supplied/Stuff National lockdowns will end once the vaccination targets are reached.

"The range of cases reported today just show the different scenarios encountered by the public health teams doing contact tracing and case investigations.

"Several of the new cases reported highlight the importance of everyone, including those who are partially or fully vaccinated, continuing to wear masks and getting tested if they have symptoms that could be Covid-19, even if those symptoms are very mild.”

There were 47 people in hospital on Saturday – up from 37 on Friday – with two of these in ICU/HDU. Twelve of these were in Waitematā, 14 in Middlemore, and 21 in Auckland. The average age of hospitalised cases was 45.