Covid-19 detected in wastewater in Huntly as six new cases reported in Waikato

A drive-thru Covid-19 vaccination clinic set up at Hopuhopu Sports Grounds in Ngāruawāhia on Saturday.

There are six new cases of Covid-19 in the Waikato region with a new location of interest named in Te Kuiti and the virus detected in wastewater at Huntly.

The six Waikato cases made up the 143 total reported by the Ministry of Health on Sunday, with 135 in Auckland and two in Northland.

Of the Waikato cases, two were from Hamilton, one from Ōtorohanga, two from the Te Awamutu/Kihikihi area and one from Kawhia.

There were now 118 Covid-19 cases in the region, 35 had recovered.

Tom Lee/Stuff A pop-up testing clinic in Kāwhia in the King Country was set up at Maketu Marae on October 29.

The Ministry of Health said it had determined links for five of the six new cases and investigations were working to establish further links for the remaining two.

All were in isolation with public health oversight.

New locations of interest had been added for the Waikato region, including one at the Queen St Dairy in Te Kuiti and a pop-up testing site had been set up at Te Kuiti Hospital.

Waitomo mayor John Robertson said there were no community cases of Covid-19 in Te Kūtiti and the location of interest was visited by a person north of the district.

There were four pop-up testing sites operating on Sunday in Hamilton, Ōtorohanga and Te Awamutu and the new one in Te Kūiti.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF Waikato-Tainui chief executive Donna Flavell is encouraging Māori to get vaccinated before the country gets to 90 per cent so no-one gets left behind (First published on Saturday, October 30).

There was also another permanent testing site in Hamilton.

The ministry said a Covid-19 wastewater detection was reported for Huntly.

“As there are currently no known cases in the town a pop-up testing site will be set up from Monday morning.”

Public health staff asked Huntly residents with symptoms to get tested no matter how mild their symptoms might be.

The advice was the same even if people were vaccinated.

There was one case receiving treatment at Waikato Hospital, who arrived Saturday.

An earlier case who was receiving care at the hospital was being discharged on Sunday to continue isolating at home.

There were 2240 tests processed throughout Waikato on Saturday and 3725 vaccinations given.

There are no new community cases to report in Christchurch for Sunday.

Two vaccination milestones were reached on Saturday with 75 per cent of eligible New Zealanders now fully vaccinated and Auckland has reached 80 per cent fully vaccinated.

“The ministry would like to remind anyone who hasn’t been vaccinated, to not delay doing so wherever you are in the country.”

