Covid-19: Police trying to locate two positive cases who absconded Auckland MIQ on Saturday

Two Covid-19 positive cases have allegedly absconded from Jet Park Managed Isolation and Quarantine Facility on Saturday and are yet to be found.

Joint head of MIQ brigadier Rose King said the two cases fled at 4.45pm on Saturday and the police were working alongside MIQ staff to locate them.

Earlier on Saturday another community case who had been staying at the Ellerslie Novotel MIQ since October 2 allegedly absconded at about 12.50pm. They were located by police about 20 minutes later and taken into custody.

“They had no contact with anyone in the community and there is likely to be a low risk to the public because of the short period this person was out of the quarantine facility,” King said.

King said it was a “disappointing and unacceptable breach” and investigations are underway.

“These facilities are not prisons and these individuals have wilfully absconded. There are rules in place for every single returnee from overseas and now the positive community cases, and we expect people to follow these during their stay in managed isolation or quarantine.”

STUFF Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins announced major changes to the MIQ process on Thursday.

“This is so they can return to the community safely, while ensuring the safety of all New Zealanders. Deliberate breaches like this can put the wider community at risk.”

A police spokeswoman said police are actively trying to locate the two people and anyone with information is asked to contact 111 and quote event number P048451440