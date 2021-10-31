Covid-19 outbreak situation report: What happened today, October 31

The Timaru Wilson St testing clinic was reinstated after two Covid-19 cases were confirmed in Christchurch on Thursday.

Here’s a quick round up of the biggest updates from October 31 on the Covid-19 Delta outbreak, including the latest case and location of interest details.

Cases

Covid-19 case numbers remain high with 143 new cases in the community on Sunday, while 56 people are in hospital with the virus.

Auckland saw 135 new cases, with six in Waikato and two in Northland. There were no new cases reported in Christchurch, and a previously reported case has been reclassified as historical case, the Ministry of Health said.

So far, 70 of Sunday’s cases are linked - including 44 household contacts - while 73 remain under investigation

It’s a large, but not an unexpected number, coming after Saturday’s record-breaking 162 cases - 160 at the 1pm announcement and a further two confirmed later in the day.

Key News

There was some good news, with 42,000 vaccinations administered on Saturday, leaving 75 per cent of eligible people fully vaccinated.

The percentage is even higher in Auckland where 80 per cent of the populace has had its second jab, taking it closer to the 90 per cent needed to see restrictions eased.

Covid-19 was detected in the Huntly’s wastewater where there are currently no known cases in the town, the ministry said.

A pop-up testing site will be set up from Monday morning.

The four household contacts of the person who tested positive after flying out of Christchurch and landing in Tonga have been traced.

They are now in isolation and have all returned negative results, so far.

Two Covid-19 positive cases have allegedly absconded from Jet Park Managed Isolation and Quarantine Facility in Auckland on Saturday and are yet to be found.

Joint head of MIQ brigadier Rose King said the two cases fled at 4.45pm on Saturday and the police were working alongside MIQ staff to locate them.

People with Covid-19 in the Far North held a gathering with police now investigating, Stuff understands.

“Police have received a report in relation to activity at an address where community cases are self-isolating,” a police spokeswoman said.

“We are working with the Ministry of Health to understand the circumstances and determine whether any breaches have occurred.”

Locations of Interest

Visitors to a West Auckland laundromat are being asked to self-isolate for 14 days after it was among the latest additions to the Ministry of Health’s locations of interest in relation to the Covid-19 outbreak.

Anyone who visited the Wash and Save Laundromat in Ranui on October 24 between 5pm and 7pm, are asked to isolate and get tested immediately.

On Sunday morning, Four Squares in Hamilton’s Hillcrest and Fairfield were added to the list, along with Ōtorohanga’s J Swap Osterns Quarry and Ōtorohanga Mini Mart.

Lockdown life

Halloween is done and dusted (although if you’re in level 2, you might see a few costumed stragglers tonight), which means silly season is about to begin.

But first you have to clear out scary season, and sometimes that can leave a bit of a stain.

