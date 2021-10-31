Covid-19: Police called to home of positive cases isolating in Far North after a gathering

The Whole Truth Covid-19 Vaccination: How does an mRNA vaccine work?

People with Covid-19 in the Far North held a gathering with police now investigating, Stuff understands.

“Police have received a report in relation to activity at an address where community cases are self-isolating,” a police spokeswoman said.

“We are working with the Ministry of Health to understand the circumstances and determine whether any breaches have occurred.”

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Northland remains in level 2 despite 12 cases in the community.

Epidemiologist and University of Otago (Wellington) Professor Michael Baker told Stuff it is “very worrying” that people from the community had attended the address where Covid-19 cases were supposed to be self-isolating.

”Obviously that’s the last thing you want...it’s very irresponsible and that’s why cases are taken in to Managed Isolation Facilities,” Baker said.

Baker said authorities now needed to contact trace whoever was there, and concern was also raised due to the low vaccination rates in the Far North. .

As of Sunday, there are a total of 12 confirmed community cases in Northland, all of which are isolating at home.

Locations of interest include Mangawhai, Kaiwaka and Whangārei.

Anyone who visited locations of interest are advised to get tested, the Ministry said.

A Ministry of Health spokesperson said Healthline conducts daily tele-health check-ins for all cases self-isolating at home.

Those checks include ensuring all guidelines are being followed by the person or whānau staying at home.

Where needed, security can be organised to ensure compliance and if repeated compliance issues arise, the Ministry works with the police on what steps need to be taken, the spokesperson said.