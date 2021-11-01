Covid-19: Confirmed case in Ngāruawāhia brings locals out for tests

Dozens of cars lined up at the Panthers Rugby League grounds in Ngāruawāhia to get a Covid-19 test.

Dozens of people queue up for a Covid-19 test in the Waikato town of Ngāruawahia after its first case and ahead of an alert level decision for the region.

Ngā Miro Health Centre confirmed Ngāruawāhia had its first positive case of Covid-19 on Sunday, and by Monday morning dozens of cars were lined up two two-abreast at the Panthers Rugby League grounds on Whatawhata Ave.

This was ahead of a Government announcement on Waikato and Auckland’s alert level restrictions at 4pm on Monday.

Manager of the Waikato-Tainui clinic, Glenda Raumati said the case was a close contact of a case in Hamilton and had been in isolation before testing positive at the weekend.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: Northland and Waikato areas to spend another five days in level 3

* Gang members in Waikato Covid-19 outbreak

* Three new community cases of Covid-19 in Waikato



CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF Waikato-Tainui chief executive Donna Flavell is encouraging Māori to get vaccinated before the country gets to 90 per cent so no-one gets left behind (First published on Saturday, October 30).

The testing station had been open since 10.30am and two hours in they had tested about one hundred people.

“This is what we want,” Raumati said. “We want as many as possible, so we can flush out the spread and work out who the contacts are.”

The testing station was open till 3pm, and would be there for most of the week.

Raumati said testing was also important and as many people as possible should get a swab, so they could see the extent of the outbreak and isolate people as quickly as possible.

People with symptoms or who had visited a location of interest were a priority, but anyone and everyone could turn up for a swab.

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff Ngāruawāhia’s Ngā Miro Health Centre manager Glenda Raumati said it was important people turned out to get a test.

Two locations of interest had been released in the town. One was SuperValue Ngāruawāhia. The contact visited on Saturday between 5.30pm and 7.40pm and the other was the Ngāruawāhia Pharmacy on Friday between 3.10 pm and 4.30 pm.

Ngā Miro Health Centre has so far vaccinated nearly 20,000 people around the Waikato – most of them Māori – but Raumati said Māori vaccination rates were still quite low.

The population was about 6000, but more than 50 per cent were Māori – who were at greater risk of severe illness and death if they caught Covid-19

She said kaumatua had high vaccination rates, which was a relief, but children under 12 years old who could not be vaccinated were at risk and that was a concern.

“If we want to beat this outbreak and keep it at one (case), our whānau need to get a move on and get a vaccine.”

Covid-19 vaccinations would be available at Tūrangawaewae Marae on River Rd, from 10am am 3pm. No appointment was required.

Ministry of Health data splits vaccination rates in Ngāruawāhia into three parts, and is updated every Wednesday.

In Ngāruawāhia North 77 per cent of people have received one dose, and 55.6 per cent are fully vaccinated.

In Ngāruawahia South 80.3 per cent of people have been given one dose of the vaccine, and 60.6 per cent have received both.

In Ngāruawahia Central 76.9 per cent of people have received one dose, while 58.7 per cent are fully vaccinated.

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff Nurses from Ngā Miro Health Centre swabbed about 100 people within its first two hours of opening.

This comes after the Ministry of Health announced a Covid-19 wastewater detection in nearby Huntly on Sunday.

There was a testing station at the Huntly Memorial Hall, run by Raukura Hauora o Tainui.

Board member Korina Burne-Vaughn said there was a steady stream of people coming through to get a test on Monday morning.

“It’s awesome to see. The more that come through the better.”

Everyone was welcome to get a test. You did not need to have Covid-19 symptoms.

Burne-Vaughn said people were happy to be receiving tests, and had not seen any nervousness.

Meanwhile, Te Whānau Pūtahi Community Centre announced on Sunday one of its volunteers tested positive for Covid-19.

The faith-based charitable organisation is based in Hamilton, and volunteers had been preparing food parcels.

“We are grateful for our volunteers who have helped us work through this pandemic and given their time to serve our community. Unfortunately working in the community comes at a risk,” a social media post said.

The team would continue to make food parcels, but would no longer work from the community centre, instead working from home.

However, there would be no delivery on Monday.

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff Usher Sarah Kay, swabber Dhruv Bulukhale, and nurse Fiona Pease have been busy swabbing in Huntly.

“There may be a little longer of a wait for kai to get to your doorstep, but we will endeavour to do what we have always done and feed as many people as possible.”

There were four new cases in Waikato on Monday. One was from Hamilton, two from Ōtorohanga, and one from Ngāruawāhia.

86.3 per cent of people in Waikato had received one dose of the vaccine as of Monday, and 71.6 per cent were fully vaccinated.

On Sunday, 1257 vaccine doses were given, and 1870 people were tested.

Nationally, 88 per cent of eligible people had received one dose of the vaccine, according to Ministry of Health data updated on Sunday at 11.59pm.

Seventy-five per cent of New Zealand’s eligible population was fully vaccinated.