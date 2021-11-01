Covid-19: Locations of interest in Delta outbreak – November 1

Waitomo mayor John Robertson is asking the Government to let his district move down to alert level 2.

A Chinese takeaway is among the latest Waikato businesses to be named as locations of interest in the Covid-19 Delta community outbreak.

On Monday afternoon, Flying Horse Chinese Takeaway and Noodles on 87 Maniapoto St in Ōtorohanga was added to the Ministry of Health’s list of places visited by a person with Covid-19.

The takeaway business has been listed for Wednesday, October 27, between 7pm and 7.15pm.

Advice from the ministry is for those who visited the business during these times is to self-monitor for symptoms for the virus over the following 14 days.

On Monday morning, a number of other Waikato businesses were added to the list of locations.

Tom Lee/Stuff There are locations across Auckland, Christchurch, Waikato and Northland linked to the Delta outbreak. (File photo)

The locations include Kāwhia Hotel, Kāwhia General Store, Kāwhia Motors and Ngāruawāhia Pharmacy.

Oparau Roadhouse in Te Awa, SuperValue Ngāruawāhia, Countdown Nawton, Kiwi Fresh Hamilton, and Melville Price Cutter in Hamilton were also named as locations of interest.

There are 388 locations of interest across Auckland, Christchurch, Waikato and Northland.

These lists can be viewed in two ways: Date of visit (locations added today have the word NEW beside them) or, if you switch the toggle to Date included, newly added locations appear at the top of the list.

If you were at a location of interest at one of the specified times, follow the instructions for that location on the Ministry of Health website and call Healthline on 0800 358 5453 for advice on testing.

This list is automatically updated as soon as locations of interest appear on the Ministry of Health website.