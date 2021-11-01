Covid-19: Mt Albert Grammar principal 'confident' after student tests positive

Chris Hipkins announces an indicative start date of November 15 for the remainder of students in Auckland schools.

The principal of an Auckland college is “really confident” the school community is safe after a student tested positive for Covid-19.

The Mt Albert Grammar School student attended classes from October 26 to 28.

Principal Patrick Drumm emailed parents on Sunday evening, saying the school would be closed on Monday to identify close contacts.

He said on Monday he was “really confident” about the safety of the other students and their whānau as vaccination rates were high.

Between October 26 and 28, 1400 students attended the school, but 95 per cent of them have received one or more Covid jabs, Drumm said.

David White/Stuff A student from Mt Albert Grammar high school over the weekend. (File photo)

“Our staff is showing equal numbers.”

Drumm said Mt Albert was a “highly vaccinated community” which was “really encouraging”.

Ministry of Health figures show about 94 per cent of eligible Mt Albert residents have had their first jab, while more than 80 per cent have received both doses.

“[The students] came back vaccinated, so they have every reason to be confident,” Drumm said.

SUPPLIED An email was sent to the school community on Sunday evening.

Online learning for Year 11, 12 and 13 students will resume while the school awaits more information from public health officials.

“We’ll be back up and running as soon as we get advice that we can.”

Drumm said the school was prepared for this situation.

"It is a clear process for schools when this sort of thing happen, which was sort of inevitable at this stage.”

The senior students returned to school last week for the first time since August.

More than 300 cases of Covid-19 were announced on the weekend.