Covid-19: Second staff member tests positive at Auckland rest home, new case at ECE centre

Another person linked to a 60-bed Auckland rest home has tested positive for Covid-19, the Ministry of Health has confirmed.

The person, a staff member at Edmonton Meadows Care Home in Henderson, is the second employee to catch the virus in what is now a growing sub-cluster in the Delta outbreak.

That takes the total number of cases linked to the home to 10.

It is not yet clear how the virus got into the rest home, which offers hospital, dementia and rest home care.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: Seven more residents and staff member at Auckland rest home test positive

* Covid-19 outbreak situation report: What happened today, October 30

* Covid-19: 160 new community cases, contacts in Wellington test negative



Whole genome sequencing is under way to trace how the latest case is linked to others.

The rest home continues to operate under alert level 3 restrictions.

Chris McKeen/Stuff A resident of the Edmonton Meadows rest home in Henderson has tested positive for Covid-19.

The first case from the home was announced on Friday. That person, a resident, was fully vaccinated.

Seven more residents and a member of staff tested positive on Saturday, and two of them are being treated at North Shore Hospital.

On Saturday, the Ministry said 52 residents and 40 staff had been tested and, apart from the positive cases already identified, all had returned a negative test.

Staff would also receive day five and day 12 tests.

"Aged residential care facilities are well versed in infection prevention and control measures and have processes in place to care for Covid-19 positive residents while ensuring the safety of other residents and staff," said a Ministry of Health spokesman.

Chris McKeen/Stuff A Ministry of Health spokesman said there were high levels of vaccination among residents of the home and staff were all fully vaccinated.

The spokesman said there were high levels of vaccination among residents of the home and staff were fully vaccinated.

Last year, 12 deaths were linked to the Rosewood rest home in Christchurch. It was found to have breached its Covid-19 obligations around cleaning services and emergency provision of personal supplies.

Edmonton Meadows Care Home is privately owned by Henderson Health Care Limited.

Also in Henderson, a teacher at a local daycare also tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday. Children and staff in the affected bubble are self-isolating as a result.

STUFF If you haven’t had a Covid-19 jab yet, you may be worried about side effects in the long term.

The Living and Learning Family Centre told Stuff that the teacher returned a positive result after a surveillance test on Friday, October 29.

Family Centre employees and families were notified of the positive case on the Saturday evening, and the centre has since been working with the Ministry of Health to contact trace and notify people deemed to be close contacts.

A spokeswoman for the centre said it will undergo deep cleaning on Tuesday. The centre has been advised it can open 24 hours later.