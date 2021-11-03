Covid-19: An icecream sweetens the deal on door-to-door vax mission

Raukura Hauora o Tainui and their team went door to door to emergency housing on Ulster Street in Hamilton on Monday to offer Covid vaccinations.

A chocolate ice cream paired with the Pfizer vaccine is sometimes all it takes to sweeten the deal.

That’s the conclusion Raukura Hauora o Tainui general manager of clinical services, Perrin Sakamoto-Aish, has come to as his team hit the streets this week in some of Hamilton’s most unvaccinated communities.

This week Stuff followed the iwi-led health provider along Hamilton’s Ulster St, where hundreds of people call the city's motels home as emergency housing.

“The icecream is like a koha to people for allowing us in their homes. Regardless of whether they decide to get a vaccine or not, they will be given an icecream for their time,” Sakamoto-Aish said.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Te Aroa-o-Mati Puki got her first vaccine for her children.

The gesture seems to have worked too with 26 people on Ulster St taking up the offer on Monday.

One of the first was Te Aroa-o-Mati Puki.

The mother of six, with twins on the way, told Stuff she wasn’t planning to get vaccinated until her eldest convinced her it was the best thing to do.

“I originally didn’t want to get the vaccine,” said Puki, who has been in emergency housing for four months.

“My father-in-law got the second vaccine, and he said the spoon stuck to him like a magnet, so I wasn’t keen on it, but my 14-year-old exampled that’s not how it works.”

There is no credible evidence of magnetism resulting from the vaccine with a more likely cause for the spoon trick being damp skin.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Raukura Hauora o Tainui general manager of clinical services Perrin Sakamoto-Aish administered vaccines.

She said her daughter, who has “had all her vaccines”, changed her mind when she began researching the side effects of Pfizer vaccines.

She came home from school one day with a handwritten letter for Puki to read.

“She basically said, everything you’ve said doesn’t outweigh what is on the paper, and she was right.

Since then, Puki has tried to get vaccinated, but with her and one other woman the only two with vehicles in the complex, things were tough financially, she said.

“All of us are mums here. We help each other out.”

For Kirsty Morgan, however, it was a positive Covid-19 result in the Huntly wastewater system on Monday that prompted her to get the jab.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Raukura Hauora o Tainui are giving away icecreams as a koha to people whether they got vaccinated or not.

The 20-year-old has family in Te Kauwhata and a positive case nearby “put the nail in the coffin” for her.

“My mum put me off the vaccine originally because she kept talking about liver failure,” Morgan said.

“I was also hesitant to get the vaccine because I believed that it was the government’s way of killing off the population.”

No deaths in New Zealand have been confirmed by a coroner as attributable to the jab after 6.9 million doses.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Raukura Hauora o Tainui general manager of clinical services Perrin Sakamoto-Aish and his team are now doing door-to-door vaccinations.

While her perspective hadn’t changed since getting her first dose, she said she wouldn’t be able to do anything if she didn’t get it done.

“We got evicted from our old unit, and I’ve applied for over 500 rentals and haven’t heard anything back.

“I can’t work in level three because I’m a cleaner in personal homes, so because I can’t be in their bubbles, I can’t work.

“I had got my contract a week before we went into level 3 and by the time I had signed it and went to hand it back we went into level 3. I did one day’s work, so I’m not eligible for the wage subsidy.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Keegan Staveley, 23 and Kirsty Morgan, 20 both received their first vaccination.

Her partner, Keegan Staveley, 23, however, was more sceptical of the vaccine.

He asked several questions about the vaccine, before saying “OK, give it to me”.

“I wasn’t against the vaccine, I just hadn't done my research yet,” Staveley said.

“I feel all good now after having it, but I was a little worried.

“I guess I’m just ready for level 2.”

Hamilton has hit 90.1 per cent for first doses.

However, pockets of low vaccination rates remain.

Describing places like Ulster St as a cruise ship for Covid-19, Sakamoto-Aish said it’s important hard-to-reach communities are given the opportunity to get vaccinated.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Raukura Hauora o Tainui general manager of clinical services Perrin Sakamoto-Aish, registered nurse Diamond Henry, Waikato DHB registered nurse Sharon Colville, mobile lead hand Shirley Mackie and kaitiaki Ngawari Tata.

It’s an equity issue that has left those communities trailing behind others and a general distrust for health workers in “blue”, Sakamoto-Aish says.

He said more resources need to be put into iwi-led organisations going door to door, because there’s are equity issues that have left those communities trailing behind others.

Even if they were to get only a handful of people vaccinated, he said those face-to-face conversations have potential to change others’ minds when the next provider rolls around.

“We’ve done the low-hanging fruit through our fixed centres and mobile sites, but now we need to get our most vulnerable whānau vaccinated.”