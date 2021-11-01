Covid-19: 'Nervous' reaction to easing of lockdown restrictions in Auckland

What's allowed and the three stages of Covid-19 alert level 3, introduced for Auckland in October 2021

Health experts are “nervous” about the potentially “risky” in-principle move to relax Covid-19 restrictions in the Auckland region next week.

On Monday, 76 days into Auckland’s lockdown, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield announced Cabinet’s in-principle decision that the region will move to step 2 of alert level 3 from 11.59pm on Tuesday, November 9.

At step 2, people remain working and schooling from home where possible, but retail and public facilities (such as libraries and museums) can open, and outdoor gatherings can extend to 25 people.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Auckland will have a few more freedoms from the middle of next week, which some health experts say will see cases “accelerate”.

It comes as New Zealand saw the highest number of new cases reported in one day today: 162. Of these, 156 were in Auckland alone, and nearly 300 new community cases were reported in the region over the weekend.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: What you can do at step 2 of level 3 as Auckland restrictions ease

* Covid-19: 162 new cases in Delta outbreak, alert level review for Auckland, Waikato

* Covid-19: Increase in cases expected, Auckland should remain under current restrictions - experts



In announcing the decision, Ardern and Bloomfield said though case numbers are increasing in Auckland – and they expect this will continue – hospitalisation numbers are not increasing at the same rate.

Ardern also said rising case numbers will not necessarily have the same impact on the health system or on people's health that we saw earlier in the outbreak, because of high vaccination rates in the region.

Across the Auckland region, 91 per cent of eligible people have had their first dose of the vaccine, and 81 per cent are fully vaccinated.

Microbiologist and University of Auckland Associate Professor Dr Siouxsie Wiles told Stuff she was “very nervous” about the move.

Wiles said we need to keep cases low – not just to prevent our hospital system from becoming overwhelmed, or to prevent hospitalisations and ICU admissions – but because of the ongoing, potentially dire consequences of Covid-19 infection itself.

“We are going to have many people, many young people, get Covid and get long Covid as a result.”

The effects of long Covid are not a “trivial thing”.

Wiles stressed that if people are not yet vaccinated, “you need to get started”.

It takes five weeks for a person to become fully protected – given the three-week gap between doses, and two-week period before the full immune response kicks in.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Auckland University associate professor and microbiologist Dr Siouxsie Wiles is “very nervous” about the move, given the current rising case numbers.

Vaccination, though very good at minimising cases and preventing severe outcomes, is not enough to be solely relied upon amid easing restrictions, Wiles said.

People need to ensure they are still wearing masks, particularly in larger gatherings permitted at step 2, and getting tested if they have even mild symptoms – regardless of whether they’re vaccinated or not.

Wiles said the region has not yet seen the impact of senior high school students returning, and that further easing restrictions will add “another layer” to the growing outbreak.

Epidemiologist and University of Otago (Wellington) Professor Michael Baker believed the in-principle decision was a “reasonable” move, on balance, given Auckland has been in lockdown for a long time.

Auckland has spent more than one-fifth of the year in lockdown since the start of the Delta community outbreak.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Infectious diseases and pandemic expert from University of Otago (Wellington) Professor Michael Baker said case numbers will rise “very rapidly” with an easing of restrictions.

“But there are risks,” he said.

Case numbers will start to rise “very rapidly” with this change, and rising vaccination coverage is “very unlikely” to be able to get ahead of the rise in cases, Baker said.

“It will obviously accelerate the rise of cases. There is no doubt about that.

“In general, if you take the pressure off the virus when cases are already rising, they’ll just rise faster,” he said.

At the moment, we’re starting to see the beginnings of a “decoupling” – where we are seeing a rise in cases, without a rise in hospitalisations and ICU admissions or deaths from Covid-19.

That signals that vaccination coverage is helping people’s outcomes if they do get infected, he said. However, Baker also stressed that long Covid will be a “big problem”.

“There are definitely risks associated with this.”

However, it is “very hard” to know what the effect will be on disease rates, particularly if there are other changes happening at the same time, such as schools opening, he said.

Whether the decoupling trend will continue with rising cases amid slightly eased restrictions is yet to be seen.

Baker said it will be at least a week after the change before we can see what impact it is happening.

He thought that if we see serious outcomes starting to rise, it is possible to go back to a more effective approach, such as a return to step one.