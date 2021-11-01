Covid-19 outbreak situation report: What happened today, November 1

The change will come into effect from 11.59pm, Tuesday, November 2, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced.

Here’s a quick round up of the biggest updates from November 1 on the Covid-19 Delta outbreak, including the latest case and location of interest details.

Cases

There are 162 new cases of Covid-19 in the Delta community outbreak, 156 in Auckland, one in Northland, and five in Waikato.

This is the highest daily number of community cases recorded in the outbreak, surpassing the 160 cases on Saturday.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF/Waikato Times Raukura Hauora o Tainui – including general manager of clinical services Perrin Sakamoto-Aish – went door to door in Hamilton on Monday to offer Covid-19 vaccinations, giving away ice creams as a koha.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19 live: Auckland, Waikato level 3 restrictions to ease, 1400 cases a week expected

* Covid-19: 162 new cases in Delta outbreak, alert level review for Auckland, Waikato

* Covid-19: Locations of interest in Delta outbreak – November 1



This brings the total number of cases in the Delta outbreak to date to 3510.

Of the 162 new cases, 92 are yet to be linked to an existing case. In the past 14 days, 421 cases have not been linked.

Fifty-three people are in hospital with Covid-19 on Monday, down from 56 on Sunday. Three are in intensive care or high-dependency care units. The average age of those in hospital with Covid-19 is 47 years.

Key news

Cabinet has announced that level 3 restrictions in Auckland and Waikato are set to ease. Waikato will move to step 2 of level 3 restrictions at 11.59pm on Tuesday. Auckland can expect to move to step 2 a week later, on November 9. Retail can operate at step 2, public facilities like libraries and museums can reopen and outdoor gatherings of up to 25 people can go ahead.

The Government has released modelling of the Auckland Delta outbreak that suggests cases will rise to 1400 a week by the end of month. This would result in 150 new hospitalisations a week, with 11 of them needing intensive care.

While no new cases were reported in Christchurch on Monday, Covid-19 has been detected in two wastewater samples collected in the southern and eastern parts of the city. “One of these samples is likely the result of a known case living in the catchment area. Investigations are under way to establish any link to known cases for the second sample,” the Ministry of Health said.

Two Auckland high schools are closed after positive tests for Covid-19. The Ministry of Education advised Mt Albert Grammar School late on Sunday that a student was confirmed as a positive case and had attended classes from October 26 to October 28. Earlier, a staff member at east Auckland's Macleans College also tested positive for Covid-19.

Three staff members who work on a Covid-19 ward at Auckland's North Shore Hospital have tested positive for Covid-19. The Ministry of Health said the source of transmission was being investigated but testing of staff had revealed no further positive cases.

Another person linked to a 60-bed Auckland rest home has tested positive for Covid-19. The staff member at Edmonton Meadows Care Home in Henderson is the second employee to catch the virus in what is now a growing sub-cluster in the Delta outbreak, with 10 cases.

A 36-year-old man has been arrested and charged following a large anti-lockdown protest in Auckland Domain. He has been charged with failing to comply with a Covid-19 order. Thousands of people packed the domain and took part in a march through the suburb of Newmarket on Saturday.

Locations of interest

A Waikato pharmacy has been named a location of interest in the Covid-19 Delta community outbreak.

On Monday afternoon, Ngāruawāhia Pharmacy was added to the Ministry of Health’s list of places visited by a person with Covid-19. Other Waikato businesses added to the list on Monday morning include Kawhia Hotel, Kawhia General Store and Kawhia Motors.

Oparau Roadhouse in Te Awa, SuperValue Ngāruawāhia, Countdown Nawton, Kiwi Fresh Hamilton and Melville Price Cutter in Hamilton were also named locations of interest.

There are now 388 locations of interest across Auckland, Christchurch, Waikato and Northland.

Lockdown life

While the upcoming shift in alert level will be welcome news for many, level 3 Covid-19 restrictions are still keeping some of us at home. Check out our list of great television shows to stream this week for some new entertainment options.

If you are suffering a little lockdown fatigue, here are some tips to get you motivated, rested and feeling your best.