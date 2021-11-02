Covid-19: West Auckland primary school pupil tests positive for virus

Two Auckland high schools, Macleans College and Mt Albert Grammar, are closed after Covid-19 cases were detected.

A pupil at a West Auckland primary school has tested positive for Covid-19.

Fruitvale School principal Donal McLean confirmed on Tuesday a pupil had tested positive for the virus on Saturday.

Their mother had tested positive earlier, he said.

The pupil attended school on Wednesday and Friday last week as their parents are essential workers, he said.

Sarah Roberts/Stuff A pupil at West Auckland primary Fruitvale School has tested positive for Covid-19. (File photo)

On the days the pupil attended, only 10 of their classmates and teachers were in school, which McLean said was “very fortunate”.

In total, 12 people were in contact with the pupil over the two days and will be self-isolating and getting tested over the next fortnight.

“We are still open, that is because we are not using the same spaces, we are not using the same personnel, and there are still people who need their children to be looked after,” he said.

The space the positive case used would close for deep cleaning and would open again when needed.

McLean said staff at Fruitvale School were all fully vaccinated and had to show a negative Covid-19 test before returning to site.

However, he said the situation was like being caught between “a rock and a hard place”.

“I am not taking this lightly,” he said, adding a few staff members at the school were immunocompromised.

“I think the under 12s are the most vulnerable at the moment.”

Earlier this week, a student at Mount Albert Grammar School and a staff member at Macleans College tested positive for Covid-19.