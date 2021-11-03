Covid-19: Midwives fight back against spread of vaccine misinformation

In a discussion with Roxie Mohebbi for Stuff's Whole Truth project, immunologist Dr Maia Brewerton explains why it's so important for pregnant women to be vaccinated against Covid-19.

Midwives are fighting back against the spread of Covid-19 vaccine misinformation, after a minority of their colleagues promoted inaccurate advice on social media.

The Midwifery Council confirmed it had received complaints about roughly 20 midwives spreading anti-vaccination views and misinformation online, with a “small number” being brought before the council’s disciplinary board.

Auckland midwife Carly Wilson said she had seen a lot of inappropriate posts on social media from colleagues giving incorrect information about the vaccine “to scare people”.

They also used tactics “such as name-calling and gas lighting” to try to keep pro-vaccination midwives quiet.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: Pregnant women delaying getting vaccinated playing 'Russian roulette'

* Pro-choice statements about Covid-19 vaccine mandate for midwives 'selfish' and 'disappointing'

* Ten Taranaki midwives are faced with losing their jobs after they refuse to get vaccinated



Wilson said the posts she had seen were “heartbreaking”.

Supplied About 1000 midwives and members of the public have signed a petition supporting the Covid-19 vaccine mandate. (File photo)

“We are evidence-based midwives who operate as health practitioners and people bring us down by promoting information that we know is not true.”

A petition launched by Wilson supporting the vaccine mandate for health workers, which was announced in early October, has been signed by nearly 1000 midwives and members of the public.

Wilson also teamed up with the College of Midwives to write an open letter with the same goal. The letter has since been published on the website Doctors Stand Up For Vaccination.

Ninety-eight per cent of midwives employed by Auckland District Health Board are fully vaccinated against Covid-19 and 93 per cent of midwives employed by Counties Manukau DHB are fully vaccinated.

Fiona Goodall/Getty Images Ninety-eight per cent of midwives employed by Auckland DHB have had both Covid-19 jabs. (File photo)

Waitematā DHB has not revealed the percentage of its midwives who are double-jabbed but said 95.6 per cent had received their first dose and 98 per cent of all staff were fully immunised.

College of Midwives chief executive Alison Eddy said the college’s position on vaccines had been made clear to those who work in the industry.

The college had promoted messaging around the vaccine through webinars, with Chinese-speaking representatives, through Facebook Live sessions, and in collaboration with Plunket.

Figures obtained by Stuff show about 50 per cent of pregnant people remain unvaccinated.

NZ College of Midwives./Supplied College of Midwives chief executive Alison Eddy says the college’s position on vaccines has been made clear to those who work in the industry, with still 50 per cent of pregnant women in New Zealand yet to be vaccinated.

Eddy said it was important the information provided to pregnant women was “entirely evidence based”, given the hesitancy she had seen towards the vaccine.

“Pregnant women were never included in the initial vaccine trials but we do have a large amount of surveillance data showing with great certainty it is safe,” she said.

“As well, from a biological perspective, data from the [United Kingdom] shows that unvaccinated pregnant women get really sick with the Delta variant, various infections and the like. That is why we are strongly supporting the message.”

STUFF Let’s set the record straight: any claims that Covid-19 vaccination can cause infertility are baseless.

The Midwifery Council is approaching misinformation with “zero tolerance”. Chief executive Dr Sue Calvert said action would always be taken and the council was dealing with offenders in a number of ways.

“We start by providing information through an educative approach, other times we need to improve the person’s conscience.”

Calvert said the majority of midwives found spreading misinformation had been handled through the educative approach.

“I expect once the mandate comes into being on December 1, there will be less [offending].”