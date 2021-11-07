Covid-19 could cause 'tsunami' of long-term illness, expert warns, as cases rise

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield says "long Covid is real" and a study in the UK found more than one in three people would be affected.

New Zealand could be facing a “tsunami of disability” as potentially hundreds of people infected in the Delta Covid-19 outbreak may experience long-term impacts from the virus.

When officials announced the in-principle decision to slightly ease restrictions in Auckland from Wednesday, health experts warned this would see case numbers “accelerate”.

There have been more than 4000 cases in the outbreak to date – 285 of which have required hospitalisation. However, there is another statistic concerning experts: the potential risk that 1 in 3 people will experience symptoms months after infection.

Luke MacLean-McMahon was 31 years old when he caught Covid-19 in March 2020. His life has profoundly changed as a result.

University of Auckland cellular immunologist Dr Anna Brooks warned that until community transmission is under control, we need to be mindful of long Covid and the impact it could have on society in the long-run.

Covid-19 will not affect everyone badly – some have asymptomatic or mild illness, or recover completely, but for others infection can be severe. And there’s no knowing who will suffer long-term.

Looking at the Delta outbreak alone, more than 1400 Kiwis could be affected by long Covid.

“This virus scares me. It’s a big deal,” Brooks said.

With the rising number of Covid-19 cases in New Zealand comes the increasing risk and burden of long Covid, which can impact approximately a third of those who contract the virus.

A University of Oxford and UK National Institute for Health Research study of more than 270,000 people found 37 per cent had at least one long Covid symptom, three to six months after infection.

These commonly include breathing problems, abdominal symptoms, fatigue, pain, and anxiety or depression.

Luke MacLean-McMahon didn’t really believe in Covid-19 until the Cook Islander contracted the virus in March 2020 while living in London.

On Friday the 13th, “intense” body aches set in. The following days were a “roller-coaster”, fraught with heart palpitations, chest pain, headaches and a sore throat, before he was hospitalised.

The 32-year-old was fit and active before getting Covid-19, but in hospital he struggled to breathe through “severely inflamed” lungs.

MacLean-McMahon in Auckland City Hospital in mid-2020, where it was discovered he had scarring on his heart due to Covid-19.

Upon returning to Aotearoa last August, MacLean-McMahon collapsed while in managed isolation and quarantine (MIQ) and ended up at Auckland City Hospital. Doctors found the virus had scarred his heart: his heartbeat was irregular, and his blood pressure was “all over the show”.

Nineteen months on, the impacts for MacLean-McMahon are profound.

Just last weekend he blacked-out three times. Fainting is an ongoing issue, meaning he is unable to drive.

He has been diagnosed with dysautonomia (problems with the autonomic nervous system) and PTSD. He has gut problems, blurred vision, migraines, struggles with fatigue and memory loss on a daily basis, and has had to give up the sports he loves.

He’s “never [since] felt like how I did prior to getting sick”, and has no idea when or if he will.

MacLean-McMahon “learned the hard way” about the impact Covid can have, and doesn’t want anyone else to go through that.

Luke MacLean-McMahon with his family at home in Rarotonga. Pictured with dad Steve, mum Anne, niece Are I Te Maiata and sister Kali.

The discourse that only older people or those with underlying health conditions can be vulnerable to Covid-19 is “just not true”.

“I used to think I was young and healthy. I’m none of those things today. Covid has taken my health.”

MacLean-McMahon said getting vaccinated was a small but critical thing people can do to protect themselves and their whānau.

He issued a challenge: if you’re vaccinated but know someone who isn't, be open to them, listen to them, and support them to make that decision. If you’re not vaccinated, “follow the facts. Contact a professional, ask them questions”.

“I understand people are scared, but it’s a hell of a lot more scary having Covid, not knowing if you’ll be alive the next day to see your mum and dad.”

He is not alone. Brooks is running a study among Kiwi “long-haulers” to better understand the condition, and sees first-hand what they are going through.

University of Auckland cellular immunologist Dr Anna Brooks is leading a study among Kiwi long-haulers and sees first-hand the long-term damage the virus can do, something she wants New Zealanders to be mindful of.

Covid-19 can cause a “full body, multisystem disruption”: it can get everywhere in the body and “wreak havoc”.

It can disrupt the nervous system, particularly the autonomic system responsible for involuntary bodily functions, such as heartbeat, blood flow, and breathing; and affect thinking, mood and energy.

“This is not about the chance of [Covid-19] killing you”, or that only those over a certain age are vulnerable, “this is I can’t tell you with confidence that you won’t get long Covid”, she said.

Scientists have no idea who will develop long-term illness from infection. Those with long Covid were typically previously healthy, across a range of ages. There is no correlation between severity of illness and long Covid either.

It is also not clear how long people will experience symptoms. Some may never recover.

Brooks said making the decision to vaccinate should be an informed one, and that included understanding the risks of the virus.

“You’re playing Russian roulette with the virus ... if you’re weighing up the vaccine versus the virus, it’s a no-brainer for me.”

Covid-19 vaccines reduce a person’s chance of infection, and of passing on the virus; therefore reducing the chance someone will get Covid and long Covid.

Research published in The Lancet Infectious Diseases in September found people fully vaccinated against Covid-19 appear to have a much lower likelihood of developing long Covid than unvaccinated people.

It found the odds of having symptoms for 28 or more days after post-vaccination infection were approximately halved having two doses – suggesting the risk of long Covid was reduced in vaccinated individuals.

It isn’t clear whether vaccination will improve long haulers’ recovery, with one anecdotal study indicating 25 per cent may improve, roughly 50 per cent will remain the same, and 25 per cent might get worse.

Brooks said people needed to protect themselves, because scientists don’t know who will get long Covid, or how long or how badly they will be affected.

“That’s not to say people don’t recover, but we don’t know how many will, and if that will be you.”

Her message: “Do not let your guard down.”

Brooks said relaxing restrictions came with the risk that “we can’t look through your skin and tell you ‘you had a good protective immune response to the vaccine’”.

Vaccination is just one layer of protection. Masking, social distancing and other health measures will remain critical to protect the vulnerable and limit transmission, she said.