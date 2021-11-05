Covid-19: How 90,000 overdue for their second vaccine dose could delay reaching 90 per cent target

The Whole Truth Covid-19 Vaccination: How does an mRNA vaccine work?

People who do not return for their second Pfizer vaccine dose could push out the dates some regions hit the 90 per cent target by several weeks.

And an immunologist has warned that, although the first dose still provides some protection, those without both doses are at greater risk from Covid-19 than if they get both doses.

Data from the Ministry of Health show that as of November 1, 2.89 per cent of people (89,980) who got a dose six or more weeks ago were yet to get a second dose.

Tom Lee/Stuff People who do not return for their second Pfizer vaccine dose could push out the dates some regions hit the 90 per cent target by several weeks.

Six weeks is the recommended gap between doses, although the ministry has been encouraging people to cut that back to the minimum recommended time of three weeks as the Delta outbreak takes hold.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19 NZ: New Zealand's vaccine roll-out and race to 90% in 11 charts

* Covid-19: Risk remains for Māori and Pasifika even if Auckland hits 90% first doses

* Covid-19: The top 10 questions people are asking Healthline, answered



Of those that are overdue, 42,733 people, (1.64 per cent), have gone longer than eight weeks.

There is a small group nationally – 15,978 people – yet to receive their second dose more than 10 weeks after having their first, a rate of 0.88 per cent.

Immunologist Dianne Sika-Paotonu said that the overall attrition rate was low compared to other vaccines that required more than one dose, but was still worrying in the current context.

“We don’t want to leave anyone behind here – we said we wouldn’t do that.”

Ross Giblin/Stuff Immunologist Dianne Sika-Paotonu says it’s not too late for people who are overdue for their second Pfizer vaccine.

The drop-off, though small, could also have implications for when each district health board (DHB) hits the 90 per cent double-dose milestone required for the country to move into the new ‘traffic-light’ system.

If the three per cent attrition rate persisted, that would mean 93 per cent of people would need to get a first dose to be sure of double-dosing 90 per cent of the population.

Only Auckland DHB has so far surpassed 93 per cent for first doses (94 per cent).

Stuff is already using current first-dose and second-dose rates to project when DHBs might hit the target.

Using a 93 per cent first-dose target instead pushes some DHBs out by up to 17 days, or two-and-a-half weeks.

At the moment, all three of Auckland’s DHBs are projected to reach the 90 per cent double-dose target by the start of December, which would allow the city to move into the traffic-light system ahead of the country.

With a drop-off in people coming back for second doses, this would not happen until mid-December. Nationwide, the target date would shift from January 24 to February 10, when Northland hit 90 per cent.

Sika-Paotonu said it was “really important” people came back for their second dose.

“The first dose primes the immune system, so you get some protection. What the second dose does is boost the immune response ... so your antibody levels go way up.”

STUFF The Whole Truth: Mild reactions to the Covid-19 vaccine explained.

The Immunisation Advisory Centre, based at the University of Auckland, states that two doses of the Pfizer vaccine are 78-93 per cent effective against symptomatic Covid-19 disease caused by the Delta variant.

Although data from the UK has shown one dose does provide some protection against severe disease, overall effectiveness against Delta drops to 21-44 per cent with only a single dose.

Sika-Paotonu said people who were overdue should still be encouraged to come back. Further UK research had shown that even a 12-week gap still prompted an excellent immune response, she said.

Beyond that timeframe, there was still research to be done, but it was “never too late” to get a second dose. “Go and see your doctor and have a chat with them about it.”

Accessibility issues could be preventing people returning for their second dose, Sika-Paotonu said.

“[Those] issues persist, especially in hard-to-reach communities. Just because someone was able to access their first dose doesn’t mean they can get their second dose easily.”

The change in advice from the ministry from a three-week gap, to a six-week gap, and back to a three-week gap could also have confused some people or caused them to miss a vaccine appointment, she said.

A ministry spokesperson said there was an active follow-up process for those behind on their second dose.

The day after receiving their first dose, people were reminded to book their second. A further text was sent 20 days after the first dose to prompt them again.

Follow-up emails were also sent after 21 days, reminding those yet to receive their second dose to do so.