Covid-19: 100 new cases in Delta outbreak in Auckland and Waikato

Ashley Bloomfield announces new cases of Covid-19: 97 in Auckland, three in Waikato, and no new cases in Northland or Christchurch.

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins and Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield gave the update in a press conference on Wednesday afternoon.

Of the new cases, 97 are in Auckland and three are in Waikato. There are no new cases in either Northland or Christchurch today.

Mark Taylor/Stuff There are 100 new cases of Covid-19 in Auckland and Waikato.

Forty-eight of the new cases are yet to be linked to an existing case. In the past 14 days, 441 cases have not been linked.

It comes as parts of Waikato mark their first day at step two of alert level 3, and the top of the Far North woke up to its first day in alert level 3, following news of two unlinked cases in Taipa.

Those north of the boundary – which runs through the centre of Hokianga Harbour to the Mangamuka junction, on State Highway 1 to the SH10 Kaeo Bridge and East Bay – are in level 3. The rest of Northland is in level 2.

Hipkins on Wednesday announced the Government had secured 4.7 million additional doses of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, scheduled for delivery over the coming year.

These will cover those who have not been vaccinated this year, and will support vaccination efforts for those aged 5-11 years and a booster dose programme as and when these are approved.

Fifteen residents and four staff members of Edmonton Meadows Care Home in Henderson have now returned positive tests.

Three of the Covid-positive residents are receiving treatment at North Shore Hospital.

There are three new cases in Waikato – two from Hamilton, one from Ōtorohanga – bringing the region’s total number of cases to 144.

Two of the three new cases are known contacts, and were already in isolation with daily public health contact and support.

There are no new cases in Northland today.

Chris McKeen/Stuff There are now 19 confirmed cases of Covid-19 linked to Edmonton Meadows care home in Henderson – 15 residents and four staff.

Bloomfield said widespread community testing and vaccinations in the region remained crucial, following the two unlinked community cases in the Far North.

Those who live in or around Taipa, Kaingaroa, Awanui and Kaitaia and have had symptoms of Covid-19 in the past couple of weeks, especially around Labour Weekend, are encouraged to get tested as soon as possible – even if they feel well now.

There are 58 people in hospital with Covid-19, up from 49 yesterday. All but one of these are in Auckland, the other is in Waikato.

Three people are in intensive care or high dependency care units. The average age of those needing hospital care for Covid-19 is 49.

Bloomfield said this figure included people whose primary health concern was not Covid-19 but who also had Covid-19, including some pregnant people.

Health officials were looking to be able to report the difference between those hospitalised for Covid-19 and those for whom Covid-19 was a secondary issue, he said.

In Auckland, public health officials are supporting 692 cases to safely isolate at home as of Wednesday.

Hipkins said officials were moving more “to the default” of having people isolating at home.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff There were no new cases to report in Northland today but people in affected areas of the Far North are urged to get tested as soon as possible if they have had symptoms.

The ministry did not outline suburbs of interest in Auckland in its statement as it usually does. When Stuff asked about this in the press conference, Hipkins said one of the realities of Auckland’s outbreak was that “pretty much everywhere” was a suburb of interest at present.

One previously reported community case has been reclassified as “not a case” and removed from the total. A further case reported today was identified at the border and has been deemed historical.

After data reconciliation, two cases that were included in the acute cases count yesterday are now included in the historical total.

Of the cases reported yesterday, 42 were infectious while in the community and have exposure events. Seventy-seven were in isolation throughout their infectious period.

Public health teams are managing 3502 active contacts. Of these, 76 per cent have received a call from contact tracers to confirm testing and isolation requirements, and 73 per cent have returned at least one test result.

There have now been 3733 cases in the Delta community outbreak to date.

Of these, 3553 have been in Auckland; 144 in Waikato; 17 in Wellington (all of whom have recovered); 14 in Northland; one in Nelson/Marlborough and four in Canterbury.

There were 28,921 vaccines administered yesterday, including 7574 first doses and 21,347 second doses. To date, 88 per cent of eligible New Zealanders have had their first dose and 76 per cent are fully vaccinated.