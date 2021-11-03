Covid-19 outbreak situation report: What happened today, November 3

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says she's not surprised about anti-vaccine protests protests coming from groups with “firmly held views”.

Here’s a quick round up of the biggest updates from November 3 on the Covid-19 Delta outbreak, including the latest case and location of interest details.

Cases

The Ministry of Health reported 100 new cases of Covid-19 in the Delta community outbreak, 97 in Auckland and three in Waikato.

Of the new cases, 97 are in Auckland and three are in Waikato, bringing the total number of cases connected to the current outbreak to 3733.

Forty-eight of the 100 new cases are yet to be linked to an existing case. In the past 14 days, 441 cases have not been linked.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF/Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was in Northland to support the Covid-19 vaccination effort.

Two of the Waikato cases are known contacts already isolating, the third case hasn't yet been linked

There are no new cases in either Northland or Christchurch. Results from further wastewater testing in Christchurch were expected later in the day.

There are 58 people in hospital with Covid on Wednesday, down from 49 on Tuesday. Of these, three are in intensive care or high-dependency care units.

Key news

A group of about 100 protesters disrupted Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's visit to Whanganui. Ardern’s scheduled news conference was relocated after protesters wearing Guy Fawkes masks and brandishing signs gathered near a pop-up mobile vaccination facility.

The prime minister was in the region visiting vaccination sites and promoting health messaging around the Covid-19 vaccine. It is the second time Ardern has had a news conference disrupted in two days, after she was met by anti-Covid-vaccination heckling in Northland, leading to the event being briefly suspended.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s visit to a pop-up mobile vaccination bus in Whanganui was met with protesters, causing her to abandon the visit.

Seven more residents of an Auckland rest home have tested positive for Covid-19. Fifteen residents of the 60-bed rest home have now tested positive, and three are being cared for in hospital. Four staff members at Edmonton Meadows Care Home in Henderson have also tested positive for the virus, bringing the total number in the sub-cluster to 19.

The northern part of Northland shifted to alert level 3 at 11.59pm on Tuesday after two cases couldn't be linked to the outbreak. The restrictions will be in place through to midnight on Monday, November 8. Waikato is now in alert level 3, step 2 – here's what's allowed in this step. Auckland is still in alert level 3, step 1.

Midwives are fighting back against the spread of Covid-19 vaccine misinformation after some of their colleagues promoted inaccurate advice on social media. The Midwifery Council confirmed it had received complaints about roughly 20 midwives spreading anti-vaccination views and misinformation online, with a “small number” being brought before the council’s disciplinary board.

There were 28,921 vaccines administered on Tuesday, including 7,574 first doses and 21,347 second doses. To date, 88 per cent of New Zealanders have had their first dose and 76 per cent are fully vaccinated.

Getting vaccinated will help stop people from becoming seriously ill from Covid-19 and will save lives. See how well your area is doing in the race to 90 per cent vaccination and learn why this target is so important.

Locations of interest

A supermarket and a dairy in Hamilton are the latest locations of interest linked to the Covid-19 Delta community outbreak.

PaknSave in Hamilton’s Mill St was visited by a positive case on October 28 between 4pm and 5.30pm, while the Urlich Ave Dairy in Melville was visited on November 1 between 10.20am and 11.15am.

The Ministry of Health is advising those who visited at the same time to monitor for symptoms over the next 14 days, and get tested if any develop.

You can see a full list of locations of interest here, or on the Ministry of Health’s website.

Lockdown life

It’s a slow, anxious crawl to Christmas this year, especially for those living under tight Covid-19 restrictions. Nearly two years of uncertainty, change and emotional turmoil, and it’s not over yet. So Wellington clinical psychologist Karen Nimmo has put together some tips to help you get through to Christmas – with some festive spirit in the tank.

While Auckland and Waikato audiences will have to wait a little longer for in-cinema experiences, there are plenty of movie-viewing options available for all Kiwis to enjoy this month. Check out our latest list of must-see movies for November.