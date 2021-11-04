Covid-19: Locations of interest in Delta outbreak – November 4

Dr Ashley Bloomfield and Chris Hipkins talk about medical exemptions for the Covid-19 vaccination.

Gas stations and supermarkets in both Northland and Auckland are among the latest locations of interest linked to the Covid-19 Delta outbreak.

A Mobil in Kaitaia, a Pak’nSave in Whangārei, and a Countdown and BP in Auckland make up the latest additions.

A Liquor Land in Whangārei, on 18 Carruth St, has also been marked as a potential exposure site.

CHRIS MCKEEN/Stuff Pak’nSave in Papakura is one of the latest locations of interest linked in the Delta outbreak. (File photo)

Pak’nSave in Papakura, Supa Choice Bakery and Quick’N’Clean Laundromat in Takanini were also all visited by a positive case, on November 3.

The Ministry of Health is advising those who visited the locations at the same time to self-monitor for symptoms of the virus over the next 14 days.

Earlier on Thursday, Pak’nSave in Te Awamutu was named a location of interest after a positive cased visited on November 2.

There are 331 locations linked to the outbreak across Auckland, Christchurch, Waikato and Northland.

These lists can be viewed in two ways: Date of visit (locations added today have the word NEW beside them) or, if you switch the toggle to Date included, newly added locations appear at the top of the list.

If you were at a location of interest at one of the specified times, follow the instructions for that location on the Ministry of Health website and call Healthline on 0800 358 5453 for advice on testing.

This list is automatically updated as soon as locations of interest appear on the Ministry of Health website.