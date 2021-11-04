Covid-19: Resident at Edmonton Meadows rest home with virus dies, from unrelated cause

Dr Ashley Bloomfield and Chris Hipkins talk about medical exemptions for the Covid-19 vaccination.

A resident from a Covid-stricken West Auckland rest home who tested positive for the virus has died in hospital, but the Ministry of Health says it was not due to the virus.

Fifteen residents and four staff members at Edmonton Meadows Care Home in Henderson have tested positive since last Friday, when the first case, a fully vaccinated resident, was discovered.

A Ministry of Health spokesman said there were three residents at North Shore Hospital with Covid, and a fourth was taken there on Wednesday night.



He said the fourth resident was taken to hospital for end-of-life care and their death was due to a non-Covid-related condition.

“The patient had previously tested positive for Covid-19 and passed away this morning of non Covid-related causes.

“Our thoughts and condolences are with the whānau of the deceased, as well as the staff and residents at the Edmonton Meadows rest home.”

On Wednesday, Nova Gibson, said her 93-year-old mother, Hendrika Steenhuis who lived in the care home, had tested negative for the virus but was confined to her room, as were other residents.

She said she was “surprised” by how many people at the home had now tested positive for the virus.

“I was surprised by how many residents had now tested positive, but I guess obviously prior to this, they did all sit in a communal lounge area and sit together at tables for dinner, so maybe that is how it spread.”

The rest home was operating under alert level 3 guidelines for visitors, meaning people were only able to visit on compassionate grounds, a ministry spokeswoman earlier said.

All staff at the rest home had been fully vaccinated and there were “high” vaccination rates among the residents.

The spokeswoman said she could not comment on whether the residents who were in hospital, or the ones who had tested positive, were fully vaccinated “for privacy reasons”.

Whole genome sequencing was still under way to figure out how the virus managed to get into the care home.

In 2020, 12 Covid-19 deaths were linked to the Rosewood rest home in Christchurch.

It was found to have breached its Covid-19 obligations around cleaning services and emergency provision of personal supplies.

Edmonton Meadows Care Home is privately owned by Henderson Health Care Ltd.