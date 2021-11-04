West Auckland primary school closes after pupil catches Covid-19

Two Auckland high schools, Macleans College and Mt Albert Grammar, are closed after Covid-19 cases were detected.

A West Auckland primary school will close after a pupil reportedly returned a positive Covid-19 test.

The pupil at Arahoe School in New Lynn tested positive after attending in-person classes.

Principal Richard Limbrick told Stuff the school would be closed on Friday but is due to reopen on Monday.

Parents will need to provide evidence of their child having a negative test, he said.

At present in Auckland, under level three step one restrictions, only children of essential workers who do not have other childcare arrangements attend primary school.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff The West Auckland school will not open on Friday and will be deep-cleaned.

Limbrick said the school has five “bubble classes” of 10 pupils each.

He wished the pupil a swift recovery and was philosophical about the school’s brush with the virus.

“Parents were really just accepting that it’s probably not unexpected,” he said.

“It is what it is.”

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff Arahoe School in New Lynn, where a pupil has tested positive.

Several schools have had to close their doors in recent days since classroom learning resumed for senior pupils.

They include Liston College, in Henderson, West Auckland, where a pupil was infectious at school on Monday.