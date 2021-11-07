A race against time: Inside the fight to vaccinate the East Coast

The East Coast is isolated and beautiful, but it's also vulnerable, with Aotearoa’s lowest percentage of people who have had their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. George Heagney reports.

East Coast local Tūī Warmenhoven​ fears she is in a race against time before Covid-19 wreaks havoc across the region.

Ruatoria’s Warmenhoven is one of many across Tairāwhiti trying to encourage people to get protected against Covid-19 as New Zealand tracks towards the 90 per cent vaccination target.

Tairāwhiti has the lowest percentage of people who have had their first dose of the vaccine. By Friday morning, of the eligible population of 41,965, 79 per cent, or 33,228 people, had received their first dose, and 65 per cent, 27,229 people, had received their second dose.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: 'I'm not anti-vax, I just don't like getting told what to do'

* Tairāwhiti DHB boss embraces rural vax fundraiser

* Covid-19: The gaps in Marlborough's vaccine roll-out

* PM Jacinda Ardern visits Ruatoria in the East Cape as Government pushes to improve rural vaccination rates



WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Tui Warmenhoven, left, drives her brother Willem to Te Puia Springs Hospital to get his first dose of the vaccine.

Another 4540 people need to get their first dose to reach 90 per cent, and another 10,540 people need to get their second dose to reach 90 per cent fully vaccinated.

So Warmenhoven, a director on the board of Te Runanganui o Ngāti Porou, is doing her best to up those numbers.

She wants to protect vulnerable residents, particularly Māori, by getting them vaccinated before Covid spreads around the country.

“You only can be hopeful, but at the same time you have to plan for the inevitable, and the inevitable is Covid is coming to the East Coast.

“At the moment we’re looking [at] 38 per cent unvaccinated in certain areas, so even if it gets to 10 per cent, that 10 per cent scenario is going to be very testing, very challenging because of overcrowding in homes.

“If you have one person in a household, they’re all going to get Covid if they’re not vaccinated. The good part of the story is almost 90 per cent of the over-65s are vaccinated. Because they’re in the vulnerable group that’s really reassuring for us.”

She is happier now mobile clinics are running up and down the coast, but feels they are still racing to beat the clock with Covid coming.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Registered nurse Julia Brooking with Ngāti Porou Hauora's mobile vaccine clinic at Hicks Bay.

“When the s... hits the fan, people like me are going to have to do something. I can’t just lock my door and say ‘you’re in your camp now, look after yourself’.

“It’s going to be people like me going out to look after people who are sick.”

That’s why she is prepared to help get people to clinics for their jab. On Radio Ngāti Porou this week she offered to pick up people and take them to the clinic.

One of those Warmenhoven convinced to get their jab was her brother Willem​, who had pulled out of getting it five times previously, for a range of reasons, but finally went when she drove him to Te Puia Springs Hospital on Thursday.

“I’ve mainly been pushed into it, or otherwise I wouldn’t do it,” he says. “She’s sitting there every day at the end of my bed going ‘bro, come on bro’ trying to tell me why I should get it.”

SUPPLIED Ruatoria man Willem Warmenhoven gets his first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine at Te Puia Springs Hospital.

He admits he is worried Covid-19 could sweep through the area, but hearing stories of people dying overseas wasn’t close enough to home to convince him.

“If I found out the people I know, if one of them got affected and died from it, I would be more worried. That’s my bro, that will give me more reason to get it.”

He’s not the only one who has been hesitant in the area, with some shy to discuss vaccinations with Stuff.

One man at the Ruatoria Community Health Centre says he came a long way to get his first vaccine, and he had been waiting for the right time.

A woman at Hicks Bay says she wants to discuss the effects of the vaccine with her doctor before getting it, but if everything is OK she will get the jab.

One of the ways of getting those final vaccine numbers is a mobile clinic going directly to the people, which Ngāti Porou Hauora, the iwi-run health provider for the region, has been running up and down the coast offering jabs for two weeks.

The mobile clinic, a repurposed former camper van, has been lent to Ngāti Porou Hauora by Te Puni Kōkiri, the Ministry of Māori Development, while another vehicle from the Ministry of Health is being equipped as a mobile clinic.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Julia Brooking has been driving the mobile vaccine clinic up and down the East Coast.

Registered nurse Julia Brooking is behind the wheel with her team this week, visiting communities to offer vaccines.

Heavy rain and strong southerlies lashing the region may have impeded their efforts at the end of the week, but they have still been seeing people.

The bus has been going to hard-to-reach places - areas with no cellphone reception, or houses where people don’t have a car - and also to places like sports games and schools.

Brooking sees people who are hesitant, and some have come around, but some young people are hard to convince.

“People are worried about their freedom and their rights. You have to be alive to have both of those.”

But rather than despairing at low numbers some days, she celebrates with every new person vaccinated.

“We’re at the point now where people who will just willingly rock up to the bus or have rocked up to the kura, they have been done.

“It’s that hard-to-reach group we need to get out and make contact with.”

She says it is only a matter of time before Covid-19 reaches the coast, so they have to give people opportunities to get vaccinated.

“For Tairāwhiti to reach 90 per cent, we still need to vaccinate just over 4000 people. That’s quite a tough ask, but that’s not something we can’t achieve.

“We just have to get out there and continue to put ourselves out there.”

She says people don’t like to be pushed or bullied when making decisions, so for the people who were against the vaccine it was about putting the control back in their hands and giving them the information to make a decision.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Registered nurse Tracey Morris, left, administers a vaccine to a student at Hicks Bay school Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Kawakawa mai Tawhiti.

The bus stopped at Hicks Bay school Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Kawakawa mai Tawhiti on Thursday, and delivered 18 vaccinations.

There the tumuaki, or principal, Campbell Dewes says he is in favour of the vaccine, having been part of the generation of people who were vaccinated for diseases like polio.

He says Māori would have been faster to subscribe to the vaccine if the vaccination campaign had been fronted by Māori earlier.

“It’s the face of the messenger. Six months ago it should have been Māori, by Māori, for Māori.”

Down at Te Puia Springs Hospital, Ngāti Porou Hauora general manager Rose Kahaki​ is busy planning for when Covid-19 does come to the region.

The call to arms asking people to get vaccinated has gone out, and it worked for many, but there are still a few not showing up.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Ngāti Porou Hauora general manager Rose Kahaki wants to provide people with education to help them make their own minds up about getting vaccinated.

Kahaki isn’t judging people about their decisions, but she wants to provide them with education to help them make their own minds up.

She is preparing for the worst-case scenario. The small hospital could be used as a facility for acute care, but it doesn’t have the staff to provide ICU-level care.

There are two general practitioners at the coast based at Te Puia Springs, and they travel to see people or do virtual consultations.

“Really we are going to be a care facility, transferring the very unwell to Gisborne. They have a low number of beds, so when will they say ‘no thank you, we can’t take more?’

“It’s not left to the health provider, it’s left to the whānau. That’s when I believe we will see the community strength.”

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Te Puia Springs Hospital is the base of Ngāti Porou Hauora on the East Coast.

Kahaki says they will care for their own people as an iwi, so they are working out what care packs are needed and where to put the sick.

She is concerned there could be panic from families when things go wrong.

Further south, in Gisborne, iwi health provider Turanga Health has been getting out to people to keep vaccine numbers ticking along.

Chief executive Reweti Ropiha​ is in the trenches, getting his people to events, neighbours and mobile clinics, and he expects the next month to be crunch time.

He says some people have been relaxed about getting vaccinated, and others need vaccinators to come to their space. Young Māori men have been one of their main targets.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Tauranga Health chief executive Reweti Ropiha is getting vaccine services out to the people in Gisborne.

They have gone to places like shearing gangs, contractors Downer and meat works Ovation, where on Thursday they did 63 vaccines, many of which were first-time doses, making sure they reach everyone.

“[Those people] they say when the day finishes I’m hitting the sack. Unless the services comes to me I can’t be buggered.”

They have drive-through clinics, a mobile bus, even a horse float for rural areas. There are also educators who talk to people who may be vaccine hesitant, the ‘invisibles’.

They took a magnet to one work site to disprove the conspiracy theory the vaccine makes people magnetic.

“It’s not going to unlock 200 or 300 people a day. What we want are champions who are going to listen, not to me, but are going to listen to their brother or sister.”

Ropiha says he is an optimist, but they are in a fight against time to get vaccination rates up before the virus arrives at their doorstep.

Turanga Health has also worked with vulnerable kaumatua, teaching them things like how to bank online, rather than going into the bank, or asking unvaccinated family to stay away.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Tui Warmenhoven, a director on the board of Te Runanganui o Ngāti Porou, fears for what could happen to the people of the East Coast when Covid-19 arrives.

Back at Ruatoria, Warmenhoven expects the effects of Covid-19 to be devastating when it does come: serious illness, death, and people taken out of the workforce, their community and their marae.

She says there is a group of people who may think they are fit and healthy, but they aren’t, and will likely be affected by the virus.

Vaccinating people on the coast, where communities are isolated and spread out, is made harder by a lack of resources. The region doesn’t have the “bells and whistles” of hospitals and MIQ hotels.

“It comes down to inequity. If you’re getting paid on Tuesday and coming to town on Tuesday, but the vaccination clinic is open on Wednesday, some people don’t have a car.”

Another problem is a group of people in the area who are “anti-vax and distrusting”, many of whom are aged between 18 and 36, she says.

Some of the people who are anti-vaccine can be fervent on social media, so Warmenhoven believes the best way is to come at it from a position of love.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff The Tokomaru Bay Health Centre was open to administer Covid-19 vaccines on Thursday afternoon.

“If you’re not going to have the vaccine for yourself, have it for whānau. If they get Covid you are there strong to look after your family. Whānau for us is big ... We know that we have to have each other’s back at the end of the day, which we always do.

“But with Covid it’s a different scenario because there’s a third party that we don’t have control over, other than by way of vaccination in the short term.”

Border checkpoints during the lockdowns shielded the region from being exposed to Covid-19, and Warmenhoven believes this may have given people a false sense of reality.

A small payment is one way she would like to convince young people to have their jab, because it would be a pittance compared with the health and social cost.

Warmenhoven wants to see a plan for how the region is going to deal with Covid-19 when it comes, and an increase in vaccinations, especially because Māori are more vulnerable to the virus.