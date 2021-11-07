Coping with misinformation and anti-vaccination views when it comes from your family member

Some families will spend Christmas apart this year, as tensions over vaccine status sees battle lines drawn, writes Kelly Dennett.

It was when Amanda’s* brother started calling her a sheep, and accused her of being part of the ‘conspiracy’, that she started putting clear boundaries in place. As someone whose job involves dealing with vulnerable people she had worked on asking, from a non-judgmental place, where they were coming from. But then the insults started, and the remarks about how the mandates are breaching human rights (Amanda: “they aren’t”) and are akin to the Holocaust (“which I find incredibly insensitive”).

“In the end I’ve had to prioritise my own wellbeing over our relationship, which is hard but important,” she says. “I worry about my niece and nephew growing up in that environment. I think if they continue down this path, and I’ve communicated it with them, that it will severely damage our relationship, and that will be it. For some families, this is as divisive as the [1981 Springbok tour].

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: Alienating half a million unvaccinated Kiwis won't help the vaccine roll-out, health provider says

* Costs of covid: Life insurance could get more expensive for the unvaccinated

* Covid-19 NZ: Judith Collins says she is against Government creating 'two-class system' but still supports vaccine certificates



Half a dozen individuals whose family relationships are on the verge of breaking down irretrievably as they face off over vaccination spoke to the Sunday Star-Times. We’ve agreed not to use their real names, to protect their privacy.

Online, stories abound from people seeking support. From the daughter who told her mother she wouldn’t be meeting her first grandchild unless she was vaccinated, to the unvaccinated eschewing the jabbed, accusing them of being at risk of giving them Covid by shedding the virus (this is an urban myth).

Observers and those on either side of the battleground believe no topic has been as divisive as the Covid-19 vaccination, more so than charged historical events that had their detractors, like the Springbok tour, or politics, a subject many have learned to put to one side over the dinner table and agree to disagree on.

Sheri Hooley/unsplash People spoken to by the Sunday Star-Times say they won’t be seeing relatives for Christmas this year.

Close to 10 per cent of the eligible population remains unvaccinated, and the Sunday Star-Times didn’t have to search far to find people whose relationships with family are fraying. Individuals with strong and loud beliefs are liable to contact multiple relatives, or post frequently on social media.

Jess Berentson-Shaw, co-director of research organisation The Workshop, says without systems and structures in place, managing the pandemic’s changes and stressors has fallen to individuals. The fallout can be seen when misinformation travels downstream to wind up in the offices of health practitioners, who can’t possibly address it all with their patients in one go, or family members.

“A big part of that is inequitable structures. At the moment, the danger is we tip into a kind of, blaming people who haven’t got vaccinated.”

Supplied Jess Berentson-Shaw says it’s important to remember these conversations are having at a micro level.

In the US, anti-Covid-19-vaccination stances can be linked to political ideology, which Berentson-Shaw links to a politicisation of science there (New York Magazine reported 43 per cent of surveyed Republicans weren’t getting vaccinated, compared to 4 per cent of Democrats). Here, the debate centres around values.

Writing for the Atlantic in 2019, when a measles outbreak also led to robust conversations about vaccination, writer Ashley Fetters said anti vaccination views often crossed demographic boundaries – “They sometimes share neighbourhoods, schools, churches, and households with those who don’t agree with their views” – and therefore people were likely to encounter that kind of discussion anywhere. That’s why sometimes it can feel pervasive.

Berentson-Shaw highlights that disputes are happening at a micro level, given the majority are vaccinated. She points out that not every vaccinated person will have done so enthusiastically. The unvaccinated are believed to include just a very small minority of staunch anti-vaxxers, compared to the vaccine hesitant who might be untrusting of government, or people in rural or remote communities who struggle with access. But divisions also appear in privileged, educated, and urban households.

STUFF The Whole Truth Covid-19 Vaccination: How does an mRNA vaccine work?

Experts say vaccination discussion by its very nature can be fractious because it involves individuals’ rights and health, and matters of life and death, but it’s fuelled further by misinformation. It’s also being debated by individuals who are exhausted, or struggling mentally. The language quickly becomes inflammatory. Battles ensue over who has had it toughest. Those who genuinely feel their rights are being eroded feel they have nowhere to turn. Those who work in the information or health sectors may particularly feel stung by relatives who essentially say their fields are untrustworthy.

That’s how Alison* felt when her daughter reluctantly got her first vaccination, but then refused the second. Their discussions had begun slowly, earlier in the pandemic, when Alison’s daughter, in her 20s, would speak of “waiting” to get the vaccine when it arrived.

Encouraged by her partner, the young woman fell down a conspiracy rabbit hole and became convinced people were dying from the vaccination but the government and the media weren’t saying so. Alison was incredulous - her daughter’s family were journalists and medical professionals. With vulnerable members in her family, and after months of robust conversations, Alison was this week preparing to uninvite her to Christmas.

“I don’t think she’d care, because she’s so angry with me at the moment. You question yourself, am I making the right decision? Am I being unreasonable?” Alison didn’t see this coming. “We were so strong [but] as far as family relationships go, it’s been disastrous.”

One woman, in her mid 20s, was disillusioned with her parents’ lack of effort to keep themselves safe while locked down in Auckland - both are unvaccinated, and not assiduous scanners. The woman felt frustrated, constantly checking locations of interest to see if her parents may have been there.

She wasn’t sure where her parents’ stance came from, although both tended to get their news from social media, but recalled them behaving anxiously about vaccinations in high school, too. Her father took issue with Pfizer’s mRNA vaccine, which anti vaccination circles have denounced as experimental (Messenger RNA was discovered in the 60s and scientists started making it in the 80s).

When the woman and her partner were both classed as priority for the vaccine, her mother seemed distressed. “Mum was like, ‘no you’re not... Really?’”

STUFF Dr Ashley Bloomfield and Chris Hipkins talk about medical exemptions for the Covid-19 vaccination.

The woman chooses her words carefully.

“I’ve never said, ‘I don’t care about your point of view’, or ‘I don’t want to know’. I’ve always been quite non-confrontational. I don’t want to get into a screaming match with them.” Things had changed, though. “Now I hardly speak to mum.” Her dad bombarded her with ‘facts’ about the vaccination and wouldn’t listen to reason, she said.

With a wedding planned for next year, her dad may agree to be vaccinated in order to attend, but her mother won’t. The wedding was not an ultimatum - if she was unvaccinated she may not be able to travel. What was interesting moving forward, she said, was if her father were to get vaccinated. The pair ran a business, and some difficult discussions may lie ahead as well about whether the mother could continue in the same role, she said.

Cameron Burnell/Stuff Dr Dougal Sutherland says the speed of the vaccine roll out is inflaming tensions in families.

Dr Dougal Sutherland from Victoria University’s School of Psychology says tensions among families will have risen as the urgency of the vaccine rollout gained pace, combined with the dominance of Covid-19 in most aspects of our lives, “unlike any other Government policy, which may not have any direct impact on you”.

“The fact our minds have to stretch to the 1980s [Springbok Tour] indicate that there have been very few things that have potentially been so divisive since. Historically, reaching back, maybe conscientious objectors to war? There was a lot of acrimony directed towards them.”

The tenor of the minority may be reaching a crescendo because by now they’re feeling backed into a corner, Sutherland says.

“If you didn’t [believe in vaccination], and you thought it was a truly bad thing, then you can kind of get why they might start shouting loudly now, because it’s getting down to the final limit, this is the final straw, the line in the sand.

“I think the other thing, too, is the influence of social media. If this had happened in the 1990s even, you might not have heard [them]. They’ve had much more oxygen and spread much more quickly than they did when we all had rotary phones and had to send letters.”

For Christina*, Covid-19 exacerbated existing mental health issues for her father.“The first I heard about it was from mum. We’d just be chatting and she’d say, ‘your father doesn't believe in this’. It became apparent he was very far down that rabbit hole, and there was nothing I could do.”

She was shocked by the speed of it.

“One day we hadn't heard of Covid and the next, it was part of a big conspiracy. My own theory is that dad wasn't university-educated, he left high school early - he doesn't have that ingrained need to verify information.”

Her father’s deep mistrust of the government meant that it was difficult and nearly pointless challenging him. The conversations were exhausting and she felt conflicted. She thought her mother should leave her father, so extreme were his views, but her mother was her father’s balancing influence.

Meanwhile, “I genuinely have no idea how it's going to look in the long term ...I really don't like interacting with him anymore. I don't like our chats, or the way he is.”

Dr Ella Henry says families will remember what is important.

AUT associate professor Dr Ella Henry (Ngātikahu ki Whangaroa, Ngāti Kuri, Te Rārawa), says Māori whānau will survive disputes, because “whānau, hapū, iwi, we’ve been in continual dispute with each other for centuries. There is nothing unusual about that. Regardless, whānau is the most important thing.

“There were families back in 1981 who were at fisticuffs, but we survived all of that, because we are nuggety little suckers that survive stuff. We are allowed to disagree, it has not taken away from our whānau and whakapapa. We're stuck with each other.”

Henry highlights the fact that very few people remain unvaccinated – there have been no voices of concern in her whānau – and is far more optimistic now iwi and Māori health groups can target pockets of Māori around the country. “We do not respond well to commands. We have had 180 years of being told what to do.”

Dr Sutherland says it’s possible some relationships will be fractured for a significant period – but like Henry, says families can become divided over anything. He says it’s also possible to move on and heal.

“I think deliberately trying to change somebody’s mind is rarely very successful...Perhaps saying, ‘can we agree to disagree on this, our tempers have been raised before,’ and coming back to things that you both value - ‘underneath this we’re still whānau, we’re still connected, whatever your shared values are’. Come back to the things that will draw you together.

“Which is hard for New Zealanders. They don't like having those upfront conversations [but] that might be how you have to leave it. I think the key to understanding is being able to put yourself in their shoes, and not that you agree with them, but understanding where they come from. That may help with empathy.” It’s also fine to instil boundaries, he says.

Christina has a lot of empathy for her father, but she’s considering her own boundaries right now – and thinks she’ll spend Christmas away from her parents. She’s hidden her vaccination from her dad, as has her sister, and her mother. She knows when they talk on the phone, he loves to hear from her. But for her, the conversations are a strain, and her mum will often shut down any hint of an argument, too. She likens her parents to individual spheres, orbiting around each other at home.

”I’m sure he doesn’t know [she’s frustrated]; I’m sure he also sees us as a strain. I often put myself in his shoes and think, God he must lonely. He must be dying for someone to talk to about this. Conspiracy thinking is a plea for community. It’s a religion in itself. I wish I could engage, and I can’t.”