Covid-19: Second man isolating at home with virus dies in Mt Eden, Auckland

A man with Covid-19 has died in a home in Mt Eden, Auckland.

Speaking at a press conference on Friday, Director of Public Health Dr Caroline McElnay said the man was found dead by emergency service staff who were called early on Friday morning.

McElnay said the man had previously been treated at a hospital in Auckland.

“We’re still working to understand the circumstances of the death.”

Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson said he understood the man was admitted to hospital on November 1 but discharged himself on November 3.

Health authorities had been in contact with the man on November 3 and 4, but investigations into the death and circumstances around it were ongoing.

Robertson said he extended his condolences to the man’s friends and family.

A police spokesman confirmed officers attended a “sudden death” in Mt Eden on Friday morning, and it appeared to be a “medical event”.

The death would be referred to the coroner, the spokesman said.

It comes just two days after the death of a man in his 40s who was isolating at home in Manukau also with Covid-19.

McElnay said both of the recent deaths would be examined through the coronial process.