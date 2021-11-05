Covid-19: Ministry of Health scales back reporting of Auckland locations of interest

Dr Caroline McElnay announces the Ministry of Health will shift focus from regularly reporting locations of interest in Auckland to reporting high-risk exposure events.

The Ministry of Health will no longer be listing every location of interest linked to Auckland’s Covid-19 Delta outbreak.

Public health director Dr Caroline McElnay said on Friday the approach had “shifted” due to the high number of cases in the region.

The ministry would now focus on “high risk events”, she said.

“These are exposures where there are likely to be close contacts of a positive case,” she said.

“We will continue to publish higher risk, close contact exposure events in public spaces when they occur, such as gyms or indoor recreation centres.”

Ryan Anderson/Stuff The Ministry of Health will no longer list Auckland supermarkets and drive-throughs as locations of interest. (File photo)

However, having many of those events was not likely with Auckland in alert level 3, McElnay said.

Auckland locations like drive-throughs and supermarkets would no longer be listed as locations of interest.

McElnay said this was because the public health risk posed by being at those locations with confirmed cases was “very, very low”, due to restrictions around distancing and masking.

Epidemiologist Professor Michael Baker said only a few people had tested positive after being exposed to the virus at locations such as supermarkets.

He said supermarkets were well-ventilated areas where people practised social distancing and wore masks.

They also spent limited time there, resulting in a “relatively low-risk” environment for the virus to be transmitted.

Thousands of people who had gone to locations of interest had been tested, and only a few had tested positive, Baker said.

Outside of Auckland, locations like supermarkets and drive-throughs would continue to be listed as locations of interest to encourage people to come forward and get tested, McElnay said.

The ministry was working to create a map to identify hotspots linked to the outbreak easily.

The shift in focus came after it was announced 163 people had tested positive for the virus in the community in the past 24 hours.

The Ministry of Health also revealed a man in his 50s, self-isolating in his Mt Eden home with Covid-19, had died.