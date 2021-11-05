Covid-19 outbreak situation report: What happened today, November 5

Here’s a quick round up of the biggest updates from November 4 on the Covid-19 Delta outbreak, including the latest case and location of interest details.

Cases

There are 163 new community cases of Covid-19, Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson and Director of Public Health Dr Caroline McElnay announced in a 1pm press conference on Friday.

A second person with Covid-19 has died while isolating at his home in Mt Eden, Auckland.

On Friday’s cases, 159 are in Auckland and four are in Waikato.

Three of the new Waikato cases are linked to known cases, while one is still being investigated.

Fiona Goodall/Getty Images There were 159 new Covid-19 cases in Auckland and four in Waikato on Friday.

There are now 69 people in hospital with Covid-19 – all but one are in Auckland, the other is in Waikato Hospital. Six patients are in ICU.

Key news

A friend of the Covid-positive man who died in Auckland says he shouldn't have been isolating at home.

“I don’t think it’s safe for people to isolate at home, and regardless of the fact he chose to leave hospital, he shouldn't have been allowed to go home,” Stewart Borland, who lives in the same apartment block as the man, said.

The Ministry of Health will no longer be listing every location of interest linked to Auckland’s Covid-19 Delta outbreak.

Public health director Dr Caroline McElnay said on Friday the approach had “shifted” due to the high number of cases in the region, and locations like supermarkets would no longer be listed.

The ministry would now focus on “high risk events”, she said.

“These are exposures where there are likely to be close contacts of a positive case,” she said.

The race is on in Taranaki to link a positive Covid-19 wastewater sample with its source, so the region could “put a lid” on the spread of the virus.

On Friday, it was confirmed that an ESR wastewater sample taken in Stratford on Monday came back with a “strong positive” result for Covid-19.

ESR will carry out a second test in Stratford on Friday with results expected in two to three days.

Meanwhile, the Government has doubled down on its commitment for Aucklanders to be able to travel at Christmas.

Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson said everybody getting vaccinated is the “first and best” way to achieve that.

Locations of interest

A West Auckland fruit and vegetable store is the latest location of interest to be linked to the Delta outbreak.

Jins NZ fruit and vegetable store at Henderson’s H-Mart was visited by a Covid case between 9.30am and 12pm on October 30.

Anyone who visited the site at the specified time is asked to monitor for Covid symptoms for 14 days and get tested if symptoms arise.

Lockdown life

