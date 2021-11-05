Covid-19: Two new cases in Kaitaia, councillor says they're not vaccinated

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says she's not surprised about anti-vaccine protests coming from groups with “firmly held views”.

Two new cases of Covid-19 have been announced on Friday afternoon on the Northland District Health Board’s Facebook page.

This brings the total number of cases in Northland during the Delta outbreak to 17, with nine recovered and eight active.

Kaitaia and the top part of the Far North are currently in alert level 3.

The top of Northland was placed into alert level 3 at 11.59pm on Tuesday night.

The DHBs' Facebook post also said Public Health are interviewing the cases to determine locations of interest.

Local district councillor Felicity Foy, who is currently in the lockdown, said: “I have concerns for the new Covid cases because I understand they’re not vaccinated.”

Foy is worried about the spread of Covid-19 in the Far North as there are limited health services and long travel distances.

Her message to the community was this: “Either get the vaccination or get the immunity from getting Covid, I know which one I’d rather have.

“If we aren’t open to Auckland by summer that’s an extreme effect on our economy,” she said.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Kaitaia, and surrounding areas in the Northern part of Northland moved into alert level 3 at 11.59pm on Tuesday November 2, following unlinked cases in the area.

Northland’s alert level 3 settings were announced at an unscheduled press conference on Tuesday evening.

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said part of the Far North would enter a snap lockdown and the restrictions would be in place through to midnight on Monday, November 8.

The level shift came after two new cases in the Taipa region couldn’t be linked to existing cases in the Delta outbreak, meaning the virus might be spreading undetected in the community.

Earlier on Tuesday, Jacinda Ardern visited Northland where she was heckled by anti-vaccine protestors.