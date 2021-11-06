Covid-19: Locations of interest in Delta outbreak – November 6

Dr Caroline McElnay announces the Ministry of Health will shift focus from regularly reporting locations of interest in Auckland to reporting high-risk exposure events.

Chemist Warehouse in Te Rapa is the latest location of interest linked to the Covid-19 Delta outbreak.

A positive case visited the shop on Sunday, October 31 between 2.20–2.45pm.

Anyone who was there at the same time should self-monitor for symptoms of the virus over the next 14 days, the Ministry of Health advised.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Warren Nicholls, of Ngaruahine Iwi Health Services, prepares to test Marie Mander at a Covid-19 testing station in Stratford. Traces of Covid-19 have been detected in wastewater there.

It comes after the Ministry announced on Friday it would scale back its reporting of Auckland locations of interest due to the high number of cases in the region.

READ MORE:

* Christchurch appears to have avoided a Covid-19 outbreak. How did that happen?

* Covid-19: Locations of interest in Delta outbreak – November 5

* Covid-19: Ministry of Health scales back reporting of Auckland locations of interest



“Low-risk” locations like supermarkets and drive-throughs would no longer be reported, director of public health Dr Caroline McElnay said, as very few people had contracted the virus at those places.

Instead, the ministry would report “high-risk exposure events” where it was likely Aucklanders would have contracted the virus.

Outside Auckland, where there were fewer cases, locations like supermarkets would continue to be reported, McElnay said.

These lists can be viewed in two ways: Date of visit (locations added today have the word NEW beside them) or, if you switch the toggle to Date included, newly added locations appear at the top of the list.

If you were at a location of interest at one of the specified times, follow the instructions for that location on the Ministry of Health website and call Healthline on 0800 358 5453 for advice on testing.

This list is automatically updated as soon as locations of interest appear on the Ministry of Health website.