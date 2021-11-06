Covid-19: Close contact of community case escapes from MIQ in south Auckland

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins announced major changes to the MIQ process on October 28.

A close contact of a community Covid-19 case has escaped from a managed isolation and quarantine (MIQ) facility in south Auckland.

It comes just two days after the latest escape from the facility, the Holiday Inn near Auckland Airport.

The hotel is used exclusively to house confirmed cases of the virus and their close contacts.

The person who escaped on Saturday morning is the 25th person to abscond from managed isolation since the system was stood up in 2020.

Associate deputy secretary of MIQ Andrew Milne said the person absconded about 6.50am and was located by police 20 minutes later.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff A close contact of a community case of Covid-19 escaped from the Holiday Inn, in Auckland’s Māngere, on Saturday morning.

The person has since been returned to the facility.

“The individual has not tested positive for Covid-19, however other members in the family are Covid-19 positive,” Milne said.

“The family arrived at the facility yesterday.”

Police have been contacted for comment.

The earlier Holiday Inn escape, on Thursday, occurred when a person with the virus was being dropped off at the hotel, joint head of MIQ Brigadier Rose King said.

They made it 100 metres down the road before being stopped by police.

Police and security were watching the person the entire time. They did not come into contact with any members of the public, King said.

A man with Covid-19 also escaped a managed isolation facility in Hamilton by removing part of the fence on Friday, King said.

He was charged with breaching the Health Order.

It was hard to keep people in managed isolation if they were determined to leave, King said.

“Our facilities aren’t prisons and our staff aren’t prison guards.

“People don’t come into our facilities because they've broken the law, they come in because unfortunately they are community cases that have tested positive.”