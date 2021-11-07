Covid-19: The symptoms to watch out for when isolating at home

Stewart Borland says isolating at home with Covid-19 is unsafe after his friend, who was in his 50s, died in Auckland's Mt Eden.

People self-isolating at home with Covid-19 should watch for breathlessness and monitor their oxygen levels, health experts say.

It comes after two men with the virus died this week while self-isolating in Auckland. One was in his 40s and one was in his 50s.

It has not yet been confirmed whether they died of Covid-19 or of some other cause. Their deaths will be examined through the coronial process, director of public health Dr Caroline McElnay said.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff More than 800 people with Covid-19 are now self-isolating at home. (File photo)

Dr Rawiri McKree Jansen (Ngāti Raukawa and Ngāti Hinerangi) is a GP and director of the National Hauora Coalition.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: No level 4 'circuit breaker' for Auckland, despite 'desperate need'

* ‘She was in school, the next week she was in a coma’: Melbourne teen’s Covid-19 ordeal

* Covid-19: The most detailed look yet at where vaccination rates are lagging



He said people isolating at home with Covid-19 need to monitor their oxygen levels.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff People isolating at home should watch out for breathlessness and low blood oxygen levels, Dr Rawiri McKree Jansen says.

Everyone isolating at home in Auckland is given a pulse oximeter, which can be clipped onto a finger and measures the level of oxygen in a patient’s blood, according to the Ministry of Health.

Healthline also checks in on those self-isolating through phone and email.

As of Saturday afternoon, there were 826 people with Covid-19 who were isolating at home in Auckland.

Jansen said patients also needed to watch out for breathlessness and fatigue.

“If you were my patient, and you said you're having trouble breathing, you’re feeling puffed, you're feeling exhausted, all of those things I want to know about,” he said.

Tend Health clinical director Dr Mataroria Lyndon said it was important for people to ask for help if they felt they couldn’t cope at home, or if there was a deterioration in their symptoms.

“Some people will have mild symptoms and that might be a mild cough, headache or body ache,” he said.

“But the key concern is if somebody is starting to get more and more breathless, if they're starting to feel dizzy or faint, or if they're getting chest pains.”

Dr Susan Morpeth, an infectious disease physician at Middlemore Hospital, agreed increasing breathlessness was a warning sign.

“I mean if you've got things like sore throat, runny nose, and loss of smell and taste and those sorts of things, those are all classic symptoms of Covid,” she said.

“But the things to really look out for would be, if you're still having high fevers in the second week of the illness, and if you're getting increasingly breathless in the second week of the illness.”

Morpeth said if those symptoms became severe, a person should seek further help.

“If you're so breathless that you can't do anything, if you're having to sit on the side of your bed, leaning on your knees gasping for breath, you should be calling an ambulance,” she said.